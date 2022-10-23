The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 10

Naperville North returns. South Elgin and IC Catholic debut.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Mount Carmel’s Damarrion Arrington (1) catches a pass for a first down on a fake punt.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Mount Carmel at Loyola lived up to the hype, providing a spectacular ending to the regular season. The Caravan’s win also keeps things simple at the top of the Super 25.

Everything remains stable to No. 20, where Naperville North returns. The Huskies were highly ranked in the preseason and looked very good picking up a road win at Naperville Central on Thursday. The Redhawks have dropped out.

Two other teams fall after losing in Week 9: St. Francis and Kankakee.

The decision to drop St. Francis was easy, the Spartans lost to IC Catholic. The Knights are one of the most consistent programs in the state and slot into the rankings in St. Francis’ place.

It was more difficult deciding what to do with Kankakee. The Kays are loaded with individual talent and played in the Class 5A state championship last season. Kankakee lost to Nazareth early in the season and to Crete-Monee on the road in Week 9. Both games were close, but the Kays didn’t look like a team ready for playoff success on Friday. Too many penalties and far too much reliance on big plays. They remain a threat in Class 5A, but are out of the rankings for now.

Week 10’s Super 25

1. Mount Carmel (9-0) 1
7A: vs. Buffalo Grove

2. Loyola (8-1) 2
8A: vs. Plainfield South

3. Lincoln-Way East (9-0) 3
8A: vs. Conant

4. York (9-0) 4
8A: vs. Oswego East

5. Simeon (9-0) 5
6A: vs. Oak Forest

6. Glenbard West (8-1) 6
8A: vs. Lockport

7. Hersey (9-0) 7
7A: vs. Argo

8. Lemont (9-0) 8
6A: vs. Eisenhower

9. Prospect (8-1) 9
7A: vs. Reavis

10. Marist (6-3) 10
8A: at No. 20 Naperville North

11. St. Rita (7-2) 11
7A: vs. Geneva

12. Warren (8-1) 12
8A: vs. Stevenson

13. Maine South (7-2) 13
8A: vs. Bolingbrook

14. Crete-Monee (7-2) 14
6A: vs. Centennial

15. Prairie Ridge (8-1) 15
6A: vs. Crystal Lake South

16. St. Charles North (8-1) 16
7A: vs. Maine West

17. Wheaton North (8-1) 17
7A: vs. Willowbrook

18. Batavia (6-3) 18
7A: at Guilford

19. Lake Zurich (8-1) 20
7A: vs. Larkin

20. Naperville North (7-2) NR
8A: vs. No. 10 Marist

21. Plainfield North (9-0) 21
8A: vs. Rich

22. Sycamore (9-0) 25
5A: vs. Westinghouse

23. Brother Rice (6-2) 23
7A: at Jacobs

24. South Elgin (9-0) NR
8A: vs. Belleville East

25. IC Catholic (8-1) NR
3A: vs. King

