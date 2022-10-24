6 Halloween concerts you don’t want to miss

What would Halloween be without John Carpenter’s spine-tingling score to “Halloween” or Danny Elfman’s soundtrack opus for the animated delight “The Nightmare Before Christmas”? Could you even have a true Halloween party without “Monster Mash” or the “Ghostbusters” song?

The spooky season takes on a whole new dimension when music is added in — especially this weekend when these Halloween-themed live music events take to Chicago stages, packed with some extra tricks and treats.

Here are some to consider, if you dare:

Goblin’s live score to ‘Suspiria’

Horror impresario Dario Argento may be best known for his 1977 thriller “Suspiria,” quite possibly one of the most disturbing Halloween movies ever made. It will get the extra creepy touch at Thalia Hall when composer (and Argento collaborator) Claudio Simonetti taps his prog-rock group Goblin to take on the soundtrack in honor of the film’s 45th anniversary. After the film wraps, Goblin will do a second set with songs from Simonetti’s score work on films like “Dawn of the Dead.” 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. Opera boxes remain for $390. Visit ticketmaster.com

At a Friday screening of “Suspiria” at Thalia Hall, Claudio Simonetti (right, with guitarist Daniele Amador) will lead his band Goblin in performing the film’s soundtrack live. Pino Panetta

Exquisite Corpse Ball

One of the best kinds of Halloween concerts is when bands play along, inhabiting some of their favorite acts with a show that’s part tribute concert/part costume contest. Beat Kitchen hosts this year’s main event, the Exquisite Corpse Ball, where a flock of local acts take on everyone from AC/DC (The Good) to Talking Heads (Que Rico), Billy Joel (Kid Million), Elvis Costello (Seth Limmer) and more. 9 p.m. Oct. 28 at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., $15. Visit beatkitchen.com

Nocturna All Hallows’ Eve Ball

DJ Scary Lady Sarah is the epitome of a Halloween queen — all year long she hosts her long-running Nocturna dance party, spinning the best of goth, new wave, post-punk and industrial with everyone from The Smiths to Ministry on deck. But her well-curated sets are really amplified for her annual All Hallows’ Eve Ball, where the music is the soundtrack for the weekend. Come dressed for the occasion or be prepared to really stand out from the decked-out crowd. 10:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., $15 in advance. Visit metrochicago.com.

Halloweensteen

Michael McDermott will make like Bruce Springsteen at the Park West. Provided

Chicago singer-songwriter Michael McDermott has often been compared to Bruce Springsteen over the course of his 30-year career and he’s started to embrace it, jumping into the character of The Boss with his semi-regular Halloweensteen shows, where the Duke Street Kings take on the role of the E Street Band. It’s a Halloween “costume” they all nail every time. 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave, $30. Visit axs.com

Halloqueen!

Metro and Smartbar turn 40 this year, and they’re tapping into their roots for this all-building Halloween event bringing together talents in Chicago’s thriving house music scene. Get ready for an all-night-long dance party and perhaps even a “Thriller” dance-off with DJs including venue residents Derrick Carter, Michael Serafini and Garrett David as well as guests Lauren Flax, Mark Grusane and The Jak. 9 p.m. Oct. 30 @ Metro/Smartbar, $20 in advance. Visit metrochicago.com

Railheart and Wild Earp: Halloween Bash

Evanston’s SPACE promises to be turned into a Texas roadhouse honkytonk for this special concert featuring Chicago-based country-rockabilly acts Railheart (who will play country-style versions of Grateful Dead covers) and Wild Earp offering some originals. Attendees are being encouraged to come dressed in their best western wear; Acala’s on Chicago Avenue can help you find the right picks. At 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston, $15-25. Visit evanstonspace.com.

If you’re looking for a more traditional concert experience over the Halloween weekend, Trey Anastasio Band (Oct. 28-29 at the Chicago Theatre; Panic! At The Disco (Oct.28 at the United Center); Echosmith (Oct. 28 at Bottom Lounge); and Kevin Morby (Oct. 31 at the Vic) are in town, too.

