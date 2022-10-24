The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 24, 2022
Jarvis boats a northern pike to marvel at on the Chicago lakefront

Joe Jarvis caught and released a big northern pike in a boat run by his brother Mike Jarvis, a historic Chicago angler.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Joe Jarvis caught and released his PB northern pike on the Chicago lakefront while fishing with his brother Mike Jarvis. Provided photo

Joe Jarvis caught and released his PB northern pike on the Chicago lakefront while fishing with his brother Mike Jarvis.

Mike Jarvis keeps putting his stamp on Chicago fishing. Jarvis, now a fireman in Niles, was a freshman when competitive high school bass fishing began in 2008-09 and he led Taft to three state appearances.

“Still reeling ‘em in,” his uncle Jason Langford messaged last week.

And how.

“My cousins, Mike Jarvis (captain) and Joe Jarvis (fisherman), caught a PB northern pike (37-40 inches), quick release back in to the Playpen to be caught another day,” Langford messaged. “Fish was caught on a dropshot with a 4-inch worm. Great job guys!”

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one about fish and fowl shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here atchicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on in the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com)or contact me onFacebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

