Jarvis boats a northern pike to marvel at on the Chicago lakefront

Mike Jarvis keeps putting his stamp on Chicago fishing. Jarvis, now a fireman in Niles, was a freshman when competitive high school bass fishing began in 2008-09 and he led Taft to three state appearances.

“Still reeling ‘em in,” his uncle Jason Langford messaged last week.

And how.

“My cousins, Mike Jarvis (captain) and Joe Jarvis (fisherman), caught a PB northern pike (37-40 inches), quick release back in to the Playpen to be caught another day,” Langford messaged. “Fish was caught on a dropshot with a 4-inch worm. Great job guys!”

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one about fish and fowl shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

