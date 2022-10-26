The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Woman shot, killed in Chatham

A 25-year-old woman is dead after she was shot in the head and leg in Chatham.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman shot, killed in Chatham
A man was shot dead July 14, 2022, in Brainerd.

Getty File Photo

A woman was fatally shot in Chatham on Wednesday evening, police said.

The woman, 25, was shot in the head and leg while standing on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street just before 5 p.m., according to Chicago police.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

There is no one in custody, and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In News
Chicago Public Schools to take over celebrated Chicago all-boys charter school
West Rogers Park school drops its slaveowner namesake
Civic Federation demands more transparency in CPD spending
Man charged with attacking letter carrier in Little Village turned in by relatives, prosecutors say
WTTW, WBEZ and Chicago Sun-Times to host U.S. Senate candidates forum
Former Teamsters boss John Coli gets 19 months in prison for illegal payments from Cinespace Studios
The Latest
Andre Drummond
Bulls
The Andre Drummond effect is real, and the Bulls are experiencing it
Thanks to Drummond and the push he’s provided in practice on a daily basis, the rebounding numbers for the Bulls are up so far and seemingly have staying power.
By Joe Cowley
 
The Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles on Wednesday.
Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles: Trading Robert Quinn ‘made too much sense’
Regardless of a life-affirming win Monday, Quinn was never going to be on the Bears’ next good team. The fourth-round draft pick might be.
By Patrick Finley
 
Urban Prep Academies graduating seniors sit while waiting for the ceremony to start during Urban Prep Academies’ College Signing Day at Daley Plaza in the Loop on May 19, 2022, where graduating high school students announced which colleges they are going to attend.
Education
Chicago Public Schools to take over celebrated Chicago all-boys charter school
The two Urban Prep campuses will stay open for students, but CPS took the charter away from its leaders, citing a litany of issues.
By Sarah Karp
 
Daniel Boone Elementary in West Rogers Park, which enrolls about 800 students, will be called Mosaic School of Fine Arts from now on. The Chicago Board of Education unanimously approved the change at its monthly meeting Wednesday.
Education
West Rogers Park school drops its slaveowner namesake
The school becomes the third — and second named after a slaveowner — to change its name since a Chicago Sun-Times review in late 2020 found 30 CPS schools are named after slaveholders.
By Nader Issa
 
Chicago Police Department headquarters.
City Hall
Civic Federation demands more transparency in CPD spending
But Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushed back strongly after Civic Federation President Laurence Msall said it is “very difficult to track how much is going into policing” or where the nearly $100 million increase in the department’s $1.87 billion budget is going.
By Fran Spielman
 