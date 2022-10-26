Woman shot, killed in Chatham

A woman was fatally shot in Chatham on Wednesday evening, police said.
The woman, 25, was shot in the head and leg while standing on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street just before 5 p.m., according to Chicago police.
She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
There is no one in custody, and detectives are investigating.
