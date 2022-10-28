The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 28, 2022
Eddie Payton, 66, cleans off his repurposed ice fishing tent — donated to provide shelter for homeless individuals — underneath the Dan Ryan Expressway at South Canalport Avenue, Monday, Oct. 24.

Eddie Payton, 66, cleans off his repurposed ice fishing tent — donated to provide shelter for homeless individuals — underneath the Dan Ryan Expressway at South Canalport Avenue, Monday, Oct. 24.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 16 must-see images from Sun-Times photographers this past week

Chicago kicked off Halloweek, over 100 early voting sites opened for the Nov. 8 general election, and a Kanye West mural was painted over in the West Loop in our best photos of the week.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Kamila Rodriguez and Samuel Lara, who are part of Tonantzin Nueva Generación, dance during the Upside Down Halloween Parade at Washington Park on the South Side, Saturday, Oct. 22. The annual parade, now on its third year, starts the city of Chicago's Halloweek.

Kamila Rodriguez and Samuel Lara, who are part of Tonantzin Nueva Generación, dance during the Upside Down Halloween Parade at Washington Park on the South Side, Saturday, Oct. 22. The annual parade, now on its third year, starts the city of Chicago’s Halloweek.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

People walk past a mural that used to feature an 8-foot-high, photo-realistic painting of of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, at 958 W. Lake St. in the West Loop, Thursday, Oct. 27. The mural's artist Jason Peterson painted over Ye's likeness on Wednesday, as fallout over the Chicago native's recent string of controversial and antisemitic public statements garnered backlash in his hometown.

People walk past a mural that used to feature an 8-foot-high, photo-realistic painting of of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, at 958 W. Lake St. in the West Loop, Thursday, Oct. 27. The mural’s artist Jason Peterson painted over Ye’s likeness on Wednesday, as fallout over the Chicago native’s recent string of controversial and antisemitic public statements garnered backlash in his hometown.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (left) and Republican challenger Kathy Salvi prepare to debate at WTTW Studios ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election, Thursday, Oct. 27.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (left) and Republican challenger Kathy Salvi prepare to debate at WTTW Studios ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election, Thursday, Oct. 27.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Bandleader and violinist Alex Koffman performs with The Maxwell Street Klezmer Band at the Highland Park Public Library, Sunday, Oct. 23. The band performed 16 bars of music on a float during the July 4th parade before shots rang out. They make their first visit and performance back in Highland Park since the mass shooting.

Bandleader and violinist Alex Koffman performs with The Maxwell Street Klezmer Band at the Highland Park Public Library, Sunday, Oct. 23. The band performed 16 bars of music on a float during the July 4th parade before shots rang out. They made their first visit and performance back in Highland Park since the mass shooting.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Kimberly Saunders, whose son Parnelius Saunders, 18, is a survivor of the May 19 mass shooting outside a McDonald's in the Gold Coast neighborhood, stands near the scene of the crime, Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. Kimberly said she ran to help her son, who was shot nine times near North State Street and West Chicago Avenue, after she heard gun shots while she was in a nearby restaurant.

Kimberly Saunders, whose son Parnelius Saunders, 18, is a survivor of the May 19 mass shooting outside a McDonald’s in the Gold Coast neighborhood, stands near the scene of the crime, Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. Kimberly said she ran to help her son, who was shot nine times near North State Street and West Chicago Avenue, after she heard gun shots while she was in a nearby restaurant.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck perform at The Chicago Theatre in the Loop, Sunday, Oct. 23.

Jeff Beck (left) and Johnny Depp perform at The Chicago Theatre in the Loop, Sunday, Oct. 23.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

People walk by the Jane Addams Hull-House Museum at 800 S. Halsted St. in the University Village neighborhood, Wednesday, Oct. 19. Many ghosts are said to prowl the premises at the museum and people often hear the Devil Baby scurrying in the attic.

People walk by the Jane Addams Hull-House Museum at 800 S. Halsted St. in the University Village neighborhood, Wednesday, Oct. 19. Many ghosts are said to prowl the premises at the museum and people often hear the Devil Baby scurrying in the attic.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

City of Chicago workers, who are represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), and their supporters march in a circle during a demonstration at 2 N. La Salle St. in the Loop, Thursday, Oct. 27. The workers are demanding fair wages and a safe working environment according to Susan Littlefield, president of AFSCME Local 2912, who added that they have been bargaining with the City of Chicago for six months now.

City of Chicago workers, who are represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), and their supporters march in a circle during a demonstration at 2 N. La Salle St. in the Loop, Thursday, Oct. 27. The workers are demanding fair wages and a safe working environment, according to Susan Littlefield, president of AFSCME Local 2912, who added that they have been bargaining with the City of Chicago for six months now.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A voter casts an early ballot in the Nov. 8 general election at an early voting site at the Chicago Public Library Bucktown-Wicker Park Branch at 1701 N. Milwaukee Ave., Monday, Oct. 24.

A voter casts an early ballot in the Nov. 8 general election at an early voting site at the Chicago Public Library Bucktown-Wicker Park Branch at 1701 N. Milwaukee Ave., Monday, Oct. 24.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Former Teamsters boss John Coli walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after a judge sentenced him to 19 months in prison, Wednesday morning, Oct. 26, 2022. Coli was charged with illegally pocketing $325,000 in secret cash payments from Cinespace Chicago Film Studios.

Former Teamsters boss John Coli walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after a judge sentenced him to 19 months in prison, Wednesday morning, Oct. 26. Coli was charged with illegally pocketing $325,000 in secret cash payments from Cinespace Chicago Film Studios.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate at the Greyhound bus station in the 600 block of West Harrison Street after a 30-year-old man was shot to death outside the Near West Side station, Monday, Oct. 24.

Chicago police investigate at the Greyhound bus station in the 600 block of West Harrison Street after a 30-year-old man was shot to death outside the Near West Side station, Monday, Oct. 24.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson kisses his wife Stacie Johnson after speaking during a press conference where Johnson announced that he is running for mayor of Chicago at Seward Park in the Cabrini-Green neighborhood, Thursday, Oct. 27.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson kisses his wife Stacie Johnson after announcing that he is running for mayor of Chicago during a news conference at Seward Park in the Cabrini-Green neighborhood, Thursday, Oct. 27.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Batisha Baker (left) and Jamila Ford hand mix a sheet of vegetables during a healthy cooking class at The Hatchery at 135 N. Kedzie Ave. in Garfield Park, Thursday, Oct. 20. The participants are engaged in what they hope will be a transformational eight-week health challenge sponsored by the Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Collaborative.

Batisha Baker (left) and Jamila Ford hand mix a sheet of vegetables during a healthy cooking class at The Hatchery at 135 N. Kedzie Ave. in Garfield Park, Thursday, Oct. 20. The participants are engaged in what they hope will be a transformational eight-week health challenge sponsored by the Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Collaborative.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Gage Park High School cheerleaders perform during an assembly at the school as Chicago Public Schools celebrate the district’s four-year high school graduation rate for the Class of 2022, Monday morning, Oct. 24.

Gage Park High School cheerleaders perform during an assembly at the school as Chicago Public Schools celebrate the district's four-year high school graduation rate for the Class of 2022, Monday morning, Oct. 24.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

People walk across a pedestrian bridge across I-290 near the Oak Park Blue Line station in Oak Park, Friday, Oct. 21.

People walk across a pedestrian bridge across I-290 near the Oak Park Blue Line station in Oak Park, Friday, Oct. 21.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

