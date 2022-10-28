Picture Chicago: 16 must-see images from Sun-Times photographers this past week

City of Chicago workers, who are represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), and their supporters march in a circle during a demonstration at 2 N. La Salle St. in the Loop, Thursday, Oct. 27. The workers are demanding fair wages and a safe working environment, according to Susan Littlefield, president of AFSCME Local 2912, who added that they have been bargaining with the City of Chicago for six months now.