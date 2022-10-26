The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Former Teamsters boss John Coli finally faces sentencing over secret cash payments from Cinespace

The feds enlisted Coli as a cooperator in 2019, just as a set of aggressive investigations into old-school, Chicago-style corruption turned public. He was seen as particularly significant given his ties to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, former Chicago Mayors Richard M. Daley and Rahm Emanuel, and ex-Govs. Pat Quinn and Bruce Rauner.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Former Teamsters boss John Coli finally faces sentencing over secret cash payments from Cinespace
Former longtime Chicago Teamsters boss John T. Coli Sr. leaving the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on July 30, 2019, after pleading guilty to receiving a prohibited payment and filing a false income tax return.

Former longtime Chicago Teamsters boss John T. Coli Sr. leaving the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in July 2019.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

More than three years after he admitted illegally pocketing $325,000 in secret cash payments from Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, ex-Teamsters boss John T. Coli Sr. is set to learn Wednesday whether his cooperation with the feds will save him from prison.

The longtime labor leader conceded in 2019 that he had threatened to call a strike and shut down Cinespace if the secret payments he’d been receiving stopped. He told Cinespace President Alex Pissios, “We’ll shut it down tomorrow. We’ll shut it down within an hour … I will f---ing have a picket line up here, and everything will stop.”

Coli also once allegedly bragged that “you can cut my fingers off, I wouldn’t talk” about the secret payments, according to an FBI affidavit first obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Related

But the feds still wound up enlisting Coli as a cooperator in 2019, just as a set of aggressive investigations into old-school, Chicago-style corruption began to turn public.

Coli’s cooperation was seen as particularly significant given his ties to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, former Chicago Mayors Richard M. Daley and Rahm Emanuel, and ex-Govs. Pat Quinn and Bruce Rauner.

Plenty of public corruption charges have followed in the years since, including Madigan’s indictment on racketeering charges. But Coli is only known to have had a hand in the embezzlement case that put former state Sen. Thomas Cullerton in prison earlier this year.

Related

The Coli case is still emblematic of the methodical, yearslong process often required to build public corruption cases in federal court, though. It dates back to June 2016. That’s when Pissios, the Cinespace president and a government mole, began feeding information to law enforcement about Coli, court records show.

Pissios signed a “non-prosecution agreement” that let him off the hook for failing to tell a bankruptcy judge about a $100,000 bank account he used to support his family and pay gambling debts, the Sun-Times has previously reported. The feds told Pissios he could have faced a prison sentence of more than seven years if he were prosecuted, Coli’s attorneys say.

Related

Pissios instead led investigators to Coli, who was indicted in 2017. Coli then led them to Cullerton, who was indicted in 2019 and sentenced in June to a year in prison.

Coli asked last week for a sentence of home confinement and probation. Prosecutors said he should get a sentence of 19 months behind bars.

Related

Joseph Duffy, Coli’s defense attorney, wrote in a court memo that the secret payments from Cinespace to Coli began under Pissios’ uncle, Nick Mirkopoulos, who was grateful to Coli for his efforts to secure state grant money so Cinespace could establish a studio in Chicago.

Mirkopoulous died in December 2013.

Nearly three years later, after Pissios turned on Coli, the feds watched and recorded as Pissios in 2016 made payments to Coli at the Greek Islands restaurant in the 200 block of South Halsted Street, according to the FBI affidavit.

Investigators saw Pissios and Coli leave the restaurant on July 7, 2016, and they watched as Pissios handed a FedEx envelope containing $25,000 to Coli outside the entrance, the affidavit said.

During a second meeting, on Oct. 4, 2016, Pissios allegedly told Coli that an executive had questioned Pissios about his petty cash withdrawals, which funded the payments to Coli. That story turned out to be a ruse suggested by investigators, but Pissios asked Coli what to do, the affidavit said.

Coli said, “Fire him.”

“No matter how you try to put him in a corner, right, he’ll always be a problem,” Coli allegedly added. “Once somebody’s a problem like that, even if you think you can out-leverage him and get him in a corner, you’ll always have one eye f---ing open looking at him. … He’s a rat.”

Pissios allegedly later put a FedEx envelope containing $15,000 in Coli’s vehicle. Afterward, Coli complained in a phone call with Pissios that “some of the documents were missing out of what I was supposed to look at today,” according to the affidavit. The feds say Coli was using coded language to point out that $10,000 was missing.

Pissios wound up explaining it was because of the issue with the executive. Nine days later, Coli made the threat to call a strike if he didn’t get his money. He added, “There’s gonna be time-to-time unique things that are gonna come up that you’re gonna have to deal with. … You can’t have a f---ing rat in a wood pile. You can’t have a whistleblower here.”

Coli collected the missing $10,000 from Pissios on Nov. 29, 2016, according to the affidavit.

Next Up In Crime
Watchdog: CPD overlooked incriminating evidence while investigating cop’s ties to far right Proud Boys and should have fired him
Woman killed, man critically wounded in shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood
Man fatally shot in West Englewood
$2M bail for woman accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend in argument over microwave use
8-year-old boy accidentally shot dead by relative, police say
Greyhound employee fatally shot in front of bus station on Near West Side
The Latest
A 13-year-old boy died after being shot in the head Oct. 14, 2022 in West Ridge.
1 killed, 4 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday
A woman was killed and a man critically wounded when they were shot while driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Kenwood neighborhood.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Fire.jpeg
News
More than a dozen vehicles damaged in extra-alarm fire in parking garage on Near West Side
Firefighters responded to the call Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of South Ashland Avenue. No one was injured.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jarred Tinordi looks to pass the puck.
Blackhawks
Heavy hits earn Jarred Tinordi regular spot in Blackhawks’ defensive lineup
Tinordi, who initially seemed like a short-term stopgap, has held a steady role on the second pair alongside Connor Murphy through the Hawks’ first six games.
By Ben Pope
 
Select piers at Diversey, shown here last winter when perch were in, are part of the pier pass program. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Pay-up time for parking and pier passes for anglers on the Chicago lakefront
For the first time since pier and parking passes were started for anglers on the Chicago lakefront, there is a price increase; plus some other lakefront notes from the Chicago Fishing Advisory Committee meeting.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Opposed to trans coach, man wants daughter to quit
The girl, 9, loves being on the volleyball team, and her mom hopes she can keep playing.
By Abigail Van Buren
 