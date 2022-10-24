Greyhound employee shot and killed in front of bus station on Near West Side

Police say a gunman walked up to a man getting out of his car at the Greyhound bus station on the Near West Side and, without saying a word, shot and killed him Monday morning.

Duwon Gaddis, 30, was struck several times around 11:20 a.m. in front of the station in the 600 block of West Harrison Street, Deputy Chicago Police Chief Jill Stevens said in a news conference.

Gaddis was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Officials initially said the shooting occurred during an argument, but Stevens said the two did not speak. “We don’t believe any words were exchanged,” she said.

The gunman ran away, Stevens said. He is believed to be about 5-foot-10 and was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie.

There was no one in custody after a man was fatally shot Oct. 24, 2022, outside the Greyhound bus station on the Near West Side. Anthony Vazquez/ Sun-Times

Gaddis was an employee of Greyhound, according to a statement issued by the company.

“We are devastated by the passing of our colleague, Duwon Gaddis, during today’s incident outside of our Chicago station,” the company said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. We are continuing to work with local authorities as we navigate the unfortunate loss of our team member.”