Monday, October 3, 2022
15-month-old boy killed in hit-and-run accident in Albany Park

The boy was being placed into the back of a white Toyota Rav4 when he walked into the street in the 4500 block of North Pulaski Road and was hit by a pickup truck, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Four people were struck by a vehicle after an argument Sept. 10, 2022 near Bricktown Square Mall.

A 15-month-old boy was fatally struck by a truck Oct. 3, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

Sun-Times file

A 15-month-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Albany Park on the Northwest Side Monday afternoon.

The boy was being placed into the back of a white Toyota Rav4 about 2 p.m. when he walked into the street in the 4500 block of North Pulaski Road and was hit by a pickup truck, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he died, police said.

The driver of the truck fled the scene.

