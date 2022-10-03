15-month-old boy killed in hit-and-run accident in Albany Park

A 15-month-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Albany Park on the Northwest Side Monday afternoon.

The boy was being placed into the back of a white Toyota Rav4 about 2 p.m. when he walked into the street in the 4500 block of North Pulaski Road and was hit by a pickup truck, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he died, police said.

The driver of the truck fled the scene.