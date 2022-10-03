15-month-old boy killed in hit-and-run accident in Albany Park
The boy was being placed into the back of a white Toyota Rav4 when he walked into the street in the 4500 block of North Pulaski Road and was hit by a pickup truck, Chicago police said.
The boy was being placed into the back of a white Toyota Rav4 about 2 p.m. when he walked into the street in the 4500 block of North Pulaski Road and was hit by a pickup truck, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he died, police said.
The driver of the truck fled the scene.
