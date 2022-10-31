The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 31, 2022
Sports Outdoors

Targeting northern pike with muskie lures on the Chicago lakefront

Bart Piet earns Fish of the Week with a big nortern pike, something he targets specifically with muskie lures.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Targeting northern pike with muskie lures on the Chicago lakefront
Bart Piet with the big northern pike he caught and released near Buckingham Fountain. Provided photo

Bart Piet with the big northern pike he caught and released near Buckingham Fountain.

Provided

Bart Piet caught and released a 41-inch northern pike estimated at 14-20 pounds on Oct. 23 near Buckingham Fountain.

“I was using a Medussa lure,” Piet emailed. “It had followed up and missed at shore, then smoked it on the next cast. Some tourists from France had helped me net it and took the picture. As they were waking by, I yelled `Help!’ The fish came unhooked in the net and swam away with little help.

``It’s been a great year for pike all over the city and in the harbors. I’m a social studies CPS teacher and I can fish almost daily in the summer.”

Hang on, he caught it with a Medussa, a heavy plastic bait used for muskies? That meant he was targeting pike and not just catching them accidentally while trying for smallmouth bass or salmon.

“Correct,” he replied. “I’m a huge muskie guy and this is my local practice, which has been fruitful. The Chicago pike have enjoyed all of my muskie lures: big bucktails, jerkbaits, plastics, rubber, and more. They’re very aggressive and larger in Chicago, more so than northern Wisconsin, I have found.”

Zing.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on in the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Sports
Michigan State suspends four players after fight at Michigan Stadium
Even in losses, Philipp Kurashev is quietly driving Blackhawks’ most effective lines
Halas Intrigue, Episode 250: Cowboys blow out Bears
Takeaways from Bears’ loss to Cowboys
Bears notebook: Running game still strong with David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert
Bears caught flat-footed on Micah Parsons’ fumble recovery TD
The Latest
A man was wounded in a shooting Dec. 3, 2021, in the Near North neighborhood.
Crime
17-year-old boy among 5 killed in weekend shootings in Chicago, 12-year-old boy among 30 wounded
Four people were killed over eight hours, according to Chicago police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Indiana State Police Peru Post Public Information Officer Tony Slocum provides the latest details of the investigation into the murders of teenage girls Liberty German, left, and Abigail Williams in Delphi, Ind., Feb. 22, 2017.
Crime
Charges announced in murder of 2 Indiana girls that’s vexed community for nearly six years
Richard Matthew Allen, 50, is charged with murder in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams in February 2017.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker suspended four of his players for their role in a fight at Michigan Stadium.
College Sports
Michigan State suspends four players after fight at Michigan Stadium
Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately.
By Larry Lage | Associated Press
 
Screen_Shot_2022_10_31_at_9.15.47_AM.png
Music
Ready or not, Christmas music starts Tuesday on Lite FM
It’s the Chicago station’s earliest switchover ever to Bing Crosby and Mariah Carey.
By Darel Jevens
 
merlin_109266285.jpg
Crime
Lying Illinois prison officers go unpunished in 2018 inmate death, despite convictions of three guards
Testimony in the case came from six Illinois Department of Corrections employees who admitted they lied to investigators. None has faced punishment but continue to get regular pay increases.
By John O’Connor | Associated Press Political Writer
 