The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 9, 2022
Chicago News Sports

Chicago Marathon 2022: Live stream and TV coverage times for Sunday’s race

The marathon’s back. Here’s how to tune in.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Chicago Marathon 2022: Live stream and TV coverage times for Sunday’s race
Chicago_Marathon.jpg

Runners pass through LaSalle St. during the 2021 Chicago Marathon.

Mark Capapas/Sun-Times

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon welcomes thousands of runners back to the city’s busy streets Sunday for the 26.2-mile course through the city.

Just like in past years, NBC Chicago will be providing live coverage of the race that starts at 7 a.m. CT. You can watch on NBC-5 on television or use the Peacock streaming service to watch online. Additionally, NBC Chicago’s free streaming app on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV will air coverage, too.


For Spanish-language viewers, Telemundo Chicago will also be covering the race for the same times as NBC.

Runners will hit the streets in six different groups with start times ranging from 7:20 a.m. to 8:35 a.m. Spectator access to Grant Park, where runners will start and finish the race, begins at 9:30 a.m. The outdoor festival accompanying the marathon at Grant Park will be open until 4 p.m.

Having trouble viewing the live stream above? You can clickhere for NBC Chicago and clickhere for Telemundo.

Next Up In News
Man accidentally shot in groin while handling gun in West Pullman
‘Until we win’: Abortion rights activists fill downtown streets a month before midterms
16-year-old boy shot in Auburn Gresham
Man fatally shot in Austin: police
Person found shot to death in East Garfield Park: police
Man facing murder, attempted murder charges in Austin stabbing
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Woman I have feelings for doesn’t talk to me enough
She even broke a promise to visit during a hospital stay.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Fabrizio Pinton
College Sports
Walk-on kicker Fabrizio Pinton is the hero in Illini’s 9-6 win over Hawkeyes
Art Sitkowski replaced an injured Tommy DeVito at QB for Illinois
By Sun-Times wires
 
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer caught 11 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns Saturday against BYU in Las Vegas.
College Sports
Notre Dame tops No. 16 BYU 28-20 in Las Vegas
Drew Pyne threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, and Michael Mayer caught 11 passes for 118 yards and two scores for the Irish.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Iowa v Illinois
College Sports
Just Sayin’: Don’t hold your breath waiting for Illini to apologize for ugly 9-6 win against Iowa
Apologize? Please. Something good is happening here in Year 2 under Bret Bielema.
By Steve Greenberg
 