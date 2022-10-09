Chicago Marathon 2022: Live stream and TV coverage times for Sunday’s race

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon welcomes thousands of runners back to the city’s busy streets Sunday for the 26.2-mile course through the city.

Just like in past years, NBC Chicago will be providing live coverage of the race that starts at 7 a.m. CT. You can watch on NBC-5 on television or use the Peacock streaming service to watch online. Additionally, NBC Chicago’s free streaming app on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV will air coverage, too.



For Spanish-language viewers, Telemundo Chicago will also be covering the race for the same times as NBC.

Runners will hit the streets in six different groups with start times ranging from 7:20 a.m. to 8:35 a.m. Spectator access to Grant Park, where runners will start and finish the race, begins at 9:30 a.m. The outdoor festival accompanying the marathon at Grant Park will be open until 4 p.m.

Having trouble viewing the live stream above? You can clickhere for NBC Chicago and clickhere for Telemundo.

