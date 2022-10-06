2022 Chicago Marathon survival guide: Everything you need to know about the race

The Chicago Marathon returns to the city this weekend, putting long-distance runners to task Sunday.

At least 40,000 people from 50 states and 100 countries are expected to compete in the 26.2-mile race.

The course winds through 29 neighborhoods. So, even if you’re not running, chances are the race might affect Chicagoans’ travel plans Sunday. Here’s a rundown of all you need to know:

When is the race?

The race begins with the men’s wheelchair grouping at 7:20 a.m. Sunday in Grant Park. The starting line is at Columbus Drive and Monroe Street. Here are the scheduled start times:

7:20 a.m. – Wheelchair Start (Men)

7:21 a.m. – Wheelchair Start (Women)

7:23 a.m. – Handcycle Start

7:30 a.m.–Wave 1 Start

8:00 a.m.–Wave 2 Start

8:35 a.m.–Wave 3 Start

The course

The start and finish line areas are both located in Grant Park on Columbus Drive. The 26.2-mile course runs through 29 Chicago neighborhoods. The route extends north to Sheridan Road, west to Damen Avenue and south to 35th Street.

Can I watch from the starting line?

No. Only registered runners can watch at the start or finish line. Spectators can access Grant Park beginning at 9:30 a.m.

How can I watch or listen from home?

NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will be broadcasting live local TV coverage of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon in English and Spanish from 7-11 a.m. CT.

Peacock will live-stream the race nationally from 7-11 a.m. CT, as well as on nbcchicago.com.

670 The Score Sports Radio will broadcast the race from 6-10 a.m.

How can I track a particular runner?

The Chicago Marathon app will provide live race-day runner tracking, along with elite athlete profiles, live broadcast streaming, weather, and an interactive course map. Download it here from the Apple App Store, or here via Google Play.

Where and when does the race end?

The finish line is at the south end of Grant Park. The elite runners are expected to cross first at about 9:30 a.m. All runners must finish within six and a half hours, which is about a 15-minute mile pace.

Are there any COVID-19 restrictions?

Any participant who tests positive for COVID-19 within 10 days of the event (on or after Friday, Sept. 30) will be able to complete an online form asking to defer their registration and entry fee to the 2023 event. For a complete guide on if you qualify for a deferral, click here.

What’s the weather forecast Sunday?

Mostly sunny and milder, a dry day for the marathon. There is a 5% chance of rain, as of Saturday, according to AccuWeather.

How can I find a runner after the race?

The 27th Mile Post-Race Party and Runner Reunite area of Grant Park will open to spectators at 9:30 a.m. Spectators must pass through security and a bag screening at Entrance Gate No. 1 (Jackson Drive and Michigan Avenue) or Entrance Gate No. 4 (Ida B. Wells Drive and Michigan Avenue).

What’s the best way for spectators to avoid the course?

Public transit is the easiest way to get around and avoid road closings. Various L trains and buses can get you near Grant Park and around the course. The CTA will be providing extra race-day L and bus service.

Metra is set to offer extra early morning inbound and early afternoon outbound trains on four of its lines for runners and spectators going to the marathon. There will be extra service offered on the Metra Electric, Milwaukee District North, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West lines. The service will run in addition to regularly scheduled Sunday trains.

What are the best spectator strategies to watch?

If you’re following a specific runner, the best way to keep up is to track him or her via the Chicago Marathon app.

When do I have to move my parked car from the course?

Any cars parked along the course will be towed starting at 1 a.m. Sunday.

When will streets along the course close?

Streets along the course will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Sunday.

When will streets reopen?

As runners pass through the mile markers, the streets will reopen in a staggered manner from 10 a.m. (near mile markers 1 and 2) to 6 p.m. For a complete guide of reopenings, click here.

What are the best shortcuts — by car and walking — to avoid the race?

If you’re driving, the best way to avoid runners while heading north or south is by taking Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

To head east or west, Lower Wacker Drive is extremely useful at getting to Lake Michigan, the Magnificent Mile, Streeterville or Lake Shore Drive.

On foot, the Riverwalk is an easy way to get past closed Loop streets.

Note: Parts of this story were originally published in 2021.

