Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Lawyers for accused Highland Park parade shooter ask for more time to review ‘volume’ of evidence

Robert Crimo III flashed a peace sign toward prosecutors as he left the courtroom.

By  David Struett
(From left) Photos of Nicolas Toledo Zaragoza, 78, Jacki Sundheim, 63, Irina McCarthy, 35, Kevin McCarthy, 37, Stephen Straus, 88, Katherine Goldstein, 64, and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, all killed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting, at a memorial site at Central and St. Johns avenues in Highland Park on July 7.

A memorial to the seven people killed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting.

Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times file

Lawyers for the man accused of killing seven people at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade asked the judge Tuesday for more time to review the large amount of evidence shared with them.

Robert Crimo III’s lawyers said they have received 2,500 pages of evidence from prosecutors and expect to receive thousands more in the coming days.

“Because of the volume of discovery, we don’t believe setting a trial date is prudent,” Crimo’s public defense attorney Anton Trizna told Judge Victoria Rossetti.

Crimo raised his shackled right hand and flashed a peace sign toward prosecutors as he stood to be escorted from the courtroom after the brief hearing.

Rossetti set Crimo’s next court hearing for Jan. 31. The judge said lawyers also need more time due to issues with subpoenas for victims’ medical records.

Robert E. Crimo III, walks in to the courtroom during a hearing in Lake County court Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Waukegan, Ill. Crimo III, accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, a week after prosecutors announced he faces 117 felony counts in the attack.

Robert E. Crimo III walks into the courtroom on Aug. 3 for a hearing in Lake County court.

AP file

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart told reporters the agreement to continue the discovery phase is a sign that Crimo’s lawyers are pleased with the cooperation of prosecutors.

“All of that information needs to be tendered to the defense in an orderly and cataloged way. And that’s exactly what we’re doing,” Rinehart said. “There have been no problems in that process. The defense did not make any complaints today, appropriately.”

The evidence includes information from witnesses, victims, officers and surveillance videos, Rinehart said.

Crimo was indicted on 117 felony charges. He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 3.

Crimo turned 22 in late September at the Lake County Jail, where he has been held without bail.

Gregory Ticsay (left) and Anton Trizna, public defense attorneys for Robert Crimo III, walk into the Lake County Courthouse at 302 Washington Street in Waukegan, Illinois, Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Gregory Ticsay (left) and Anton Trizna, public defense attorneys for Robert Crimo III, walk into the Lake County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Crimo is the target of a dozen civil lawsuits filed by shooting victims. Those lawsuits also accuse gunmaker Smith & Wesson of deceptive advertising practices; two gun shops of selling Crimo an assault weapon while allegedly knowing he was a resident of Highland Park, which bans the weapons; and Crimo’s father, who signed paperwork to allow his son to buy the guns as a minor.

Crimo’s parents have spoken to their son by phone but not in person since the shooting, said George Gomez, a lawyer helping Crimo’s father but not in the civil lawsuits.

“They’re still mixed with emotions, but they’d like to keep their opinions private at the moment. They’re still trying to heal as well,” Gomez told reporters outside the Lake County courthouse Tuesday.

Robert Crimo Jr., the father of Robert Crimo III, walks into the Lake County Courthouse at 302 Washington St in Waukegan, Illinois, Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Robert Crimo Jr., the father of Robert Crimo III, walks into the Lake County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The younger Crimo is accused of firing an assault rifle at paradegoers from a rooftop at the corner of Central Avenue and Second Street in the north suburb. Seven people died and 48 others were wounded.

Crimo allegedly disguised himself in women’s clothes during the attack and dropped the rifle while running away. Police identified Crimo by that weapon and from images from surveillance cameras. Police arrested Crimo as he drove his mother’s car in North Chicago, eight hours after the attack.

The victims who died were Katherine Goldstein, 64; Irina McCarthy, 35; Kevin McCarthy, 37; Jacki Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; Nicolas Toledo, 78; and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.

