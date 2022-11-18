The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 18, 2022

Boy, 16, shot in the leg in Austin

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed Nov. 4, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A 16-year-old boy was in serious condition after being shot Friday morning in Austin, police said.

The teen was outside in the 1500 block of North Lockwood Avenue when someone approached and fired shots just before noon, according to Chicago police.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg. He was listed in “serious but stable” condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

