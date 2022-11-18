The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 18, 2022

Man charged with fatally shooting two men near Chinatown Red Line station

Andre Nelson, 56, is accused of attacking Andre Deal, 30, and Luis Delgado, 40, in the first block of West Cermak Road on Sept. 10.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man has been charged with murder in the shooting deaths of two men near a CTA platform in September, police said.

Andre Nelson, 56, is accused of shooting Andre Deal, 30, and Luis Delgado, 40, in the first block of West Cermak Road on Sept. 10, steps from the Chinatown Red Line station, according to Chicago police.

Deal and Delgado were standing on a sidewalk when Nelson opened fire, police said.

