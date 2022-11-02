The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Comedy Things To Do Entertainment and Culture

Done with ‘SNL,’ Melissa Villaseñor savors her freedom and ‘feels like a little kid’

At her stand-up shows in Chicago, comedian and impressionist promises silliness and a bit of darkness

By  Darel Jevens
   
SHARE Done with ‘SNL,’ Melissa Villaseñor savors her freedom and ‘feels like a little kid’
MV_Robyn_Von_Swank_Headshot_2_.JPG

Melissa Villaseñor was on “Saturday Night Live” for six years.

Robyn Von Swank

Comedian Melissa Villaseñor keeps up a cheery, upbeat persona that we’ve seen for six years as she grins and waves good-night at the end of “Saturday Night Live.” And that’s what fans will see at her stand-up shows this weekend at The Den in Chicago.

Mostly.

But there’s a less friendly portion of her set that crowds seem to love, and she calls it “The Mean Meliss.”

“I kinda let it out,” Villaseñor says. “I talk about how I’m a people-pleaser and I’m really jolly, but there’s a side of me that comes out late at night like a wolf.”

Melissa Villasenor

Melissa Villaseñor

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday, 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Tickets: $19 to $26 plus two-drink minimum

Info: thedentheatre.com

That when she lets loose with everything that’s been getting on her nerves. “It’s still really silly,” she says,“but there’s a dark side.”

The main theme of the show, though, is freedom. Having left “SNL” last summer of her own volition, the California native now is back on the West Coast, reconnecting with family and expanding her talents, lately taking classes in Spanish and guitar.

“I feel like a little kid right now,” she says, “and it’s really fun.”

While landing on “SNL” was a childhood dream and brought Villaseñor countless moments of joy, its notoriously high-pressure environment had been taking a toll.

“It was getting really, really tough on me, mentally,” she says. “I didn’t want to do that anymore to myself. I mean, it was incredible and magical and everything, but my anxiety would pop up, and back spasms and migraines, and I couldn’t keep up.”

Villaseñor made her name on “SNL” as a gifted and versatile impressionist, and she promises to give the Den crowd some of her vast repertoire of celebrities — including the Dolly Parton sendup that delighted the country legend.

“I imitate people I come across,” she says, and that also can include friends, family, strangers, even cartoon characters. “I’ve been imitating [sadistic neighbor kid] Sid from ‘Toy Story’ in Spanish. Because it’s very creepy, and that’s been a lot of fun at shows. That’s really one I’m liking right now.”

Villaseñor also is spreading the word about her first book, the recently published “Whoops ... I’m Awesome,” a journal full of mental exercises and her own drawings for readers to color.

“I feel like it’s a book for adults and their inner child,” she says. “There’s a lot of my art pieces in there that are silly, some gloomy, but hopefully relatable to people with anxiety. It’s a self-help book but it’s also fun.”

With the weekly “SNL” grind behind her, Villaseñor is auditioning and opening herself up to whatever new projects come her way.

“I want to make my own show happen. I’m excited to act in movies now too,” she says. “The possibilities are all here. I hope —I’m not gonna say hope, I KNOW that’s what the next things are.”

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Causeway’: Jennifer Lawrence keeps it simple in a PTSD drama that rarely goes the obvious way
Seminal ‘Trouble in Mind’ still resonates nearly 70 years later
He brought Wakandacon to Chicago; now David Barthwell is creating his own world
Charlie Puth reveals even more of himself on new album
‘Armageddon Time’: Story of a volatile boyhood is often likable, but the boy isn’t
Dear Abby: Should I settle for the aloof guy or the married guy?
The Latest
A Glock 19 handgun is one of the most common guns that have been converted into machine guns in Chicago in recent years.
Letters to the Editor
Gun violence won’t stop until there’s accountability
Getting manufacturers on board to prevent illegal conversion to automatic fire is a good way to start but until gun crime offenders are held accountable for their actions nothing will change.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Causeway_Photo_0104.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Causeway’: Jennifer Lawrence keeps it simple in a PTSD drama that rarely goes the obvious way
In a stripped-down performance, the Oscar winner plays a vet reeling from trauma and struggling to readjust to hometown life.
By Richard Roeper
 
Understanding your facial hair is the first step to manage your expectations and formulate a plan for growing a beard.
Well
‘Movember’ means it’s time for mighty mustaches and men’s health awareness
Movember is an annual event where people grow mustaches (and beards) for the entire month of November to raise awareness about men’s health issues including prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide.
By Natalie Neysa Alund | USA Today
 
Linda McCully sticks a sticker that reads, “I voted!” on her jacket after casting her ballot early at the Chicago Board of Elections’ early voting Supersite at 191 N. Clark St. in the Loop, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Letters to the Editor
Nag the young people in your life to vote
Young people hate being told what to do by their parents. Ironically, if they do not listen and vote on Nov. 8, they may have more adults telling them what to do.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa drops back to throw against the Lions on Sunday.
Bears
Tua Tagovailoa: Soldier Field turf ‘isn’t as good as other places’
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn’t looking forward to stepping foot on the Soldier Field turf on Sunday afternoon, and it has little to do with the Bears.
By Patrick Finley
 