A 13-year-old catches his first Atlantic salmon while spey fishing

Christian Orlando added to “quite a year,” as his dad Joe put it, with his first Atlantic salmon. The 13-year-old eighth-grader from Western Springs caught his land-locked Atlantic salmon from Torch Lake in northern Michigan while spey fishing, a method of casting a fly.

I did not realize there were landlocked Atlantics in Michigan. Most of the salmon stocked in the Great Lakes are Pacific salmon, such as Chinook and coho.

Here’s a full-length view of the Christian and his fish.

Full length view of Christian Orlando holding his first Atlantic salmon. Provided

In May, Christian also earned Fish of the Week for his first steelhead, caught fly fishing the Muskegon River in Michigan. Click here to read that.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing

