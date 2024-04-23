The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Outdoors Sports

Finding early morel mushrooms is underway

Ryan Leonard continues a tradition of finding early morel mushrooms in Cook County.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Finding early morel mushrooms is underway
motw04-24-24RS.jpeg

A good find of morel mushrooms on Sunday with the Sunday Sun-Times as a time marker.

Ryan Leonard

Ryan Leonard found morels in the past week, noting, “I think they were the earliest I have found them. Found four tiny ones Thursday. This morning I found about 20 on my Sunday morning walk in Park Ridge. They were fresh and I think with more rain this week they should really come out. I’m hoping for a good season.”

Yes, much love and bonus points for using the Sun-Times as a time marker.

Reminder:Mushroom picking and foraging in general is prohibited at area forest preserves, park districts and dedicated nature preserves. It is allowed at many IDNR sites (state parks, etc.), but restricted until after 1 p.m. at sites with spring turkey hunting.

MOTW, the celebration of hunting for morel mushrooms around Chicago outdoors and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows), runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times as warranted.

To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.comor contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside). or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

Next Up In Outdoors
Sometimes you have to swim to get a turkey
High-schooler catches three muskies while bass fishing at Heidecke Lake
Chicago outdoors: Turkey and shed story along with record youth turkey harvest
This Chicago fishing group opens the outdoors for people with disabilities
Go & Show: Decoys and sporting collectibles show and a film festival are things to see
Early spring warming could be having an effect on bird migration: “A lot more, a lot earlier”
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I wasn’t supposed to see my sister’s texts complaining about me
During a tense vacation together, it turns out she was writing to someone about her sibling’s ‘B.S.’
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, April 23, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Family of Frances Walker, including her brother, Arnold Waker, left, and her sister-in-law, Maggie Walker, right, speak to reporters after hearing the verdict of the Sandra Kolalou trial at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Monday, April 22, 2024. Kolalou was found guilty of murdering and dismembering Frances Walker in 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-TimesKOLALOUTRIAL-042324-5.jpg
Crime
Tenant convicted of murdering, dismembering 69-year-old landlord in grisly Northwest Side murder
After about seven and half hours of deliberations, the jury convicted Sandra Kolalou, 37, of all the charges she faced, which included first-degree murder, dismembering a body, concealing a homicidal death and aggravated identity theft. Her attorney plans to appeal.
By Emmanuel Camarillo and Sophie Sherry
 
Expected Bears' draft pick Caleb Williams, from USC, looks on during the game against UCLA.
Bears
Caleb Williams sure looks to be Bears’ guy – a true talent available at just the right time
It would be beyond shocking to this city if the Bears’ future had any other path than following Williams as a trailblazer.
By Rick Telander
 
Bears general manager Ryan Poles.
Bears
Bears have fewest draft picks in franchise history — and among NFL teams — this year
The Bears will focus on quality over quantity in this week’s draft.
By Patrick Finley
 