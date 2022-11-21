The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 21, 2022
MLB Sports Cubs

John Lackey, Carlos Beltrán are among 14 new names on Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Any players elected will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 23.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE John Lackey, Carlos Beltrán are among 14 new names on Baseball Hall of Fame ballot
Former Cubs pitcher John Lackey is among the new names on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.

Former Cubs pitcher John Lackey is among the new names on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.

Kiichiro Sato/AP

NEW YORK — Carlos Beltrán, John Lackey and Jered Weaver are among 14 newcomers on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Hall of Fame ballot in what could turn into an evaluation of the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal.

R.A. Dickey, Huston Street, Francisco Rodríguez, Bronson Arroyo and Matt Cain also are new to the ballot, joined by Jacoby Ellsbury, Jayson Werth, Mike Napoli, J.J. Hardy, Jhonny Peralta and Andre Ethier, the Hall and the BBWAA said Monday.

Holdovers include Scott Rolen, Todd Helton and Billy Wagner. Rolen received 249 of 394 votes last year (63.2%), when David Ortiz was elected with 307 votes (77.9%), 11 more than the 75% needed. Helton was on 205 ballots (52%) and Wagner 201 (51%).

Voters denied several stars tainted by steroids and scandal.

Barry Bonds (260 votes, 66%), Roger Clemens (257, 65.2%) and Curt Schilling (231, 58.6%) were dropped after their 10th appearances on the ballot last year and are among eight players who will appear on the ballot of the Hall’s contemporary baseball era committee, which meets Dec. 4 in San Diego ahead of baseball’s winter meetings.

Other holdovers on the BBWAA ballot include Andruw Jones (163 votes last year, 41.1%), Gary Sheffield (160, 40.6%), Alex Rodriguez (135, 34.3%), Jeff Kent (129, 32.7%), Manny Ramirez (114, 28.9%), Omar Vizquel (94, 23.9%), Andy Pettitte (42, 10.7%), Jimmy Rollins (37, 9.4%), Bobby Abreu (34, 8.6%), Mark Buehrle (23, 5.8%) and Torii Hunter (21, 5.3%).

Kent, who received his highest percentage last year, will appear on the BBWAA ballot for the 10th and final time.

BBWAA members with 10 or more consecutive years of membership are eligible to vote. Ballots must be postmarked by Dec. 31 and results will be announced Jan. 24.

Any players elected will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 23 along with anyone elected by the contemporary baseball era committee.

A nine-time All-Star, Beltrán had a .279 batting average, 435 home runs, 1,587 RBIs and 312 stolen bases for Kansas City, Houston, the New York Mets, San Francisco, St. Louis, the Yankees and Texas. He was hired as Mets manager on Nov. 1, 2019, then was fired on Jan. 16 without having managed a game, three days after he was the only Astros player mentioned by name in a report by Major League Baseball regarding the team’s illicit use of electronics to steal signs during Houston’s run to the 2017 World Series.

Alex Rodriguez, a three-time MVP and 14-time All-Star who hit 696 home runs, was suspended for the 2014 season for violating MLB’s drug policy and collective bargaining agreement, and Ortiz’s name was alleged to have appeared on a list of players who tested positive during 2003 survey testing.

Lackey won Game 7 of the 2002 World Series for the Anaheim Angels as a rookie, then added World Series titles with the 2013 Boston Red Sox and the 2016 Cubs. He was 188-147 with a 3.92 ERA in 15 seasons and 8-6 with a 3.44 ERA in the postseason.

Weaver, a three-time All-Star, was 150-98 with a 3.63 ERA.

Next Up In MLB
Pirates prospect Quinn Priester, a Cary-Grove grad, wants to emulate Marlins’ Alcantara
White Sox ace Dylan Cease comes of age
Yes, you can talk turkey — and baseball — on Thanksgiving
Cubs non-tender three players, avoid arbitration with two and claim one off waivers
White Sox non-tender Adam Engel, Danny Mendick
Notes from pitching coach Ethan Katz on White Sox rotation: ‘We need another starter’
The Latest
Virginia players celebrate after defeating Illinois on Sunday.
College Sports
Virginia moves up to No. 5 in AP men’s basketball poll
Illinois is up three spots to No. 16.
By John Marshall | AP
 
AP22324853085678.jpg
Nation/World
Man facing murder, hate crime charges after LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs
The 22-year-old suspect faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, the records show.
By Associated Press
 
A girl, 3, was hurt in a shooting June 16, 2022, in Little Village.
News
Victims of double fatal shooting in Roseland identified as 13-year-old boys
Michael Hence and Quentin Branch were found Thursday morning in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Girl, 15, and a man fatally shot in Austin, another person critically wounded
They were standing with several other people in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard Sunday night when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
STRANGE_WORLD_ONLINE_USE_fullcomp_261_11_6k_film.0038.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Strange World’: Explorers discover a land of eye-popping color, exotic creatures in fast-paced Disney adventure
It’s no ‘Encanto,’ but the family-friendly fun fest offers plenty of ingenious visuals and upbeat messaging.
By Richard Roeper
 