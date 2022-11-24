The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 24, 2022
New Tinley Park show leads a return to normal for outdoors shows around the Chicago area

The new Tinley Park Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo headlines what looks like a return to normal for outdoors shows around the Chicago area; the Boat Show and the Schaumburg Show both make their returns.

By  Dale Bowman
   
For some, including myself, the first post-pandemic show we attended was the Indoor Fishing Flea Market in March at Rolling Meadows High School; this winter looks like a return to normal for outdoors shows around Chicago. Credit: Dale Bowman

For some, including myself, the first post-pandemic show we attended was the Indoor Fishing Flea Market in March at Rolling Meadows High School; this winter looks like a return to normal for outdoors shows around Chicago.

Both the big shows—”The Boat Show” and “The Schaumburg Show”—are slated to return for the first time in three years this winter. They will anchor what looks like a return to near normal for outdoors shows around the Chicago area.

The Chicago Boat Show opens show season on Jan. 11 at McCormick Place. The Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo returns to its usual place in late January (Jan. 26-29) at the Schaumburg Convention Center.

There is one significant change this winter. The Tinley Park Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo will make its debut Feb. 17-19 at the Tinley Park Convention Center. That fills the hole left by the family favorite, The Tinley Park Fishing Show at Tinley Park High School.

Show manager Clyde Sana, who also manages the Fish & Hook Sports Show in Lockport, has big plans for the Tinley Park show, which includes Midwest Outdoors as a co-sponsor.

“It is a leap of faith,” he said. “We are trying to get it going as a bigger show for the south and southwest area.”

The show was just formally announced in early November, but they already have exhibitors from all over and have one boat exhibitor lined up. They are working on manufacturers.

“We are hoping to get the out-of-towners who come from farther out than just northern Illinois,” Sana said.

He plans to use a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Shriners and St. Jude children’s hospitals.

“To build something for the future, that is what this is about,” he said.

