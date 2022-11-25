The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 25, 2022
Louie Fitton, 2, holds a Christkindlmarket souvenir mug on the opening of Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza in the Loop, Friday, Nov. 18.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Picture Chicago: 15 photos you might have missed this week

Some World Cup fever, a holiday tree-lighting and more highlight our best photos from the past week.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Fans react to Poland being awarded a free kick during the Mexico vs. Poland World Cup game at Playbook Sports Bar at 6913 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Niles, Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Fireworks explode over the Chicago Cultural Center as thousands attend the city’s 109th Tree Lighting Ceremony at Millennium Park, Friday evening, Nov. 18.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

As light snow falls across Chicago, a herd of white-tailed deer graze in Rosehill Cemetery at 5800 N. Ravenswood Ave. on the North Side, Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Nearly 35 years after his death, a photo of Mayor Harold Washington and wreath adorns the grave site of the former mayor during a wreath laying ceremony at Oak Woods Cemetery on the South Side, Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Joselyn Ochoa, 31, from Venezuela, eats Thanksgiving dinner with her family while holding her four-month-old son Javierliz at the Salvation Army Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate after two people were killed and 11 others injured when a speeding stolen vehicle crossed into oncoming lanes, causing a multi-vehicle crash in the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Wednesday evening, Nov. 23.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Mexico fans watch Mexico vs Poland during a World Cup watch party at Simone’s at 960 W. 18th St. in Pilsen, Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A member of the Southwest Dekalb High School’s marching band plays the french horn on State Street during the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in the Loop, Thursday, Nov. 24.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A herd of white-tailed deer makes themselves at home among the headstones at Rosehill Cemetery at 5800 N. Ravenswood Ave. on the North Side, Thursday afternoon, Nov. 17.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks with reporters after a presser about upcoming additions to O’Hare International Airport, Monday, Nov. 21.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Volunteer Kimberly Schneider places prepared Thanksgiving meals into a pile for distribution at the Boys &amp; Girls Clubs of Chicago, Louis L. Valentine Club in Bridgeport, Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23. In its 55th year, it’s one of the oldest food distribution events in Chicago.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Shoppers browse dolls at American Girl Place at the Water Tower Place on the Magnificent Mile on Black Friday, Nov. 25.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Monique Michelle Harris sits inside her shop The Beauty Experience at 2438 W. 63rd St. in Chicago Lawn, Wednesday evening, Nov. 23. Harris is taking part in her local Small Business Saturday event for the first time.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson files nomination petitions for the 2023 Municipal Election at the Chicago Board of Elections Super Site at 191 N. Clark St. in the Loop, Monday morning, Nov. 21.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

