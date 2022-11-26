Horoscope for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Someone in a position of authority — a boss, parent, teacher or even a member of the police — might catch you off guard or surprise you in some way. (“Busted!”) Knowing this ahead of time, be on guard. Watch your step. Do some damage control if necessary to save face or stay out of trouble.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You crave emotional excitement, which is why you want to do something different from your daily routine. You will likely seek out people who are different from you. The possibility of travel will also be an attractive option. You need a change!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It will be wise to check your bank accounts and arrangements you have with someone else regarding shared responsibilities and shared property. It’s also smart to stay on top of details regarding debt arrangements, inheritances and insurance matters because something unexpected might happen. It’s a crapshoot today!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A partner, spouse or friend will probably do something and surprises you. (Hopefully, it’s a fun surprise.) Possibly, you will be introduced to someone new who is unusual or avant-garde in some way? Or you might meet someone unusual in the general public.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your work routine will be interrupted. Staff shortages, power outages, equipment failures, computer crashes and cancellations are just some reasons things will go sideways. Give yourself extra time so that you can cope with the unexpected. Pet owners should be extra vigilant.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A surprise invitation might come your way. If so, act quickly because this window of opportunity will be brief. Unexpected social opportunities as well as intriguing forays into the arts will please you. However, note: This could be an accident-prone day for your kids so be vigilant.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your home routine will change today for some reason. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Surprise company might suddenly drop in. (Prepare for this and stock the fridge with something.) Possibly, a family member has some surprising news? Could be anything.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today expect to see new places and meet new faces because sudden changes to your daily routine are likely. You might learn something new that surprises you. Nevertheless, this is also a mildly accident-prone day, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Stay safe. Life is a bit unpredictable.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Keep an eye on your money and your possessions today. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Likewise, it will be wise for you to guard your possessions against loss, theft or damage. Respect your money-making ideas because they might be brilliant.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today is full of impulses of energy that might cause you to make needed changes to your personal life or immediate surroundings. You might even change your appearance in some way so that you create a new and different impression on others. Many exciting possibilities!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a restless day for you. It’s the classic time where you are waiting for the other shoe to drop. Don’t worry about why you feel this way. Be reassured that it’s just for today and tomorrow is quite a lovely day. Relax and go with the flow.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

If you are involved with groups, clubs or organizations, you might advocate for new changes or new policies. You might even assume a leadership role? Likewise, you might meet an unusual friend today or someone you know might surprise you in some way.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, performer Tina Turner (1939) shares your birthday. You are the vases, bold and daring. You are intelligent, creative and very charismatic. People are drawn to you. This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Therefore, give yourself the necessary solitude and time for reflection and study. Explore new ideas!

