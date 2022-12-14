Horoscope for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

Moon Alert

After 3 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Do not get sucked into someone else’s agenda or their persuasive propaganda, especially regarding politics, religion or racial issues. Think for yourself. It’s very easy to be seduced by someone who is convincing but who might be completely out to lunch. Trust yourself.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Do not make important decisions about inheritances, shared property or debt because there’s an element of confusion. Postpone these decisions for another day. Meanwhile, this is a great day to schmooze and have fun with others, especially people who are “different.”

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Tread carefully because you might feel confused about what to do. For example, you might get mixed messages from parents, bosses, partners and close friends. That’s because there is genuine confusion happening. However, it’s a great day to socialize at home.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

If you have doubt about something that’s occurring at work, especially if it’s related to the instructions from a supervisor or a boss, then do nothing. Wait until this can be cleared up tomorrow or another day. Avoid making a mistake. Your better choice is to have a fun conversation with someone.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Romance might be disappointing. Ask yourself if you were clear about what you wanted. Unexpressed expectations almost always lead to disappointment. Fortunately, you might find comfort with a coworker. A sympathetic ear is helpful.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a lovely day to relax and enjoy the company of others in social situations. Accept invitations to go out or meet people for coffee, a drink or Happy Hour. However, family discussions, especially with parents, might be confusing. Do nothing if you’re unsure what to do.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keep a low profile today because mixed messages might confuse you. Nevertheless, you have a strong need to talk to someone. Be aware that your mind will indulge in fantasies and daydreams. You might even misread a situation. Postpone important decisions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a poor day to make important financial decisions because you might be confused; you might even be deceived. Perhaps you just don’t have all the facts? Or perhaps the information you have is erroneous? The thing is, you don’t know. A conversation with a friend will help you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is the perfect day to play hooky because your energy level is lower. Yes, you need the day off. It’s also easy to feel discouraged or beaten down by situations happening around you. Fortunately, a boss or parent might reassure you. Take it easy today. Pamper yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might feel full of self-doubt today or question what you’re doing. Take this seriously. We all have days like this. It’s the human condition. Meanwhile, you can enjoy a lovely conversation with someone from another culture or someone who is “different.” Trust your intuition.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If talking to friends and groups today, avoid making a financial commitment, which you will be tempted to do. Don’t do it. There’s a lot of fuzzy thinking going on today, and for your sign, it could affect you financially. Instead, relax and converse with someone about your ideas. Do not commit.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It’s easy to get mixed signals or to misread what bosses, parents and people in authority want from you today. Since this is the case, don’t volunteer for anything. Don’t agree to anything important. Remember: What the large print giveth, the small print taketh away. Fortunately, you will enjoy schmoozing with a friend.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Football player DK Metcalf (1997) shares your birthday. You are enthusiastic, curious and you love change. You need to be stimulated! You are also very playful! This is a year of change for you, which means you need to be flexible. Let go of anything that holds you back. Seek out new opportunities and trust your intuition.

