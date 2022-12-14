The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

After 3 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Do not get sucked into someone else’s agenda or their persuasive propaganda, especially regarding politics, religion or racial issues. Think for yourself. It’s very easy to be seduced by someone who is convincing but who might be completely out to lunch. Trust yourself.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Do not make important decisions about inheritances, shared property or debt because there’s an element of confusion. Postpone these decisions for another day. Meanwhile, this is a great day to schmooze and have fun with others, especially people who are “different.”

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Tread carefully because you might feel confused about what to do. For example, you might get mixed messages from parents, bosses, partners and close friends. That’s because there is genuine confusion happening. However, it’s a great day to socialize at home.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

If you have doubt about something that’s occurring at work, especially if it’s related to the instructions from a supervisor or a boss, then do nothing. Wait until this can be cleared up tomorrow or another day. Avoid making a mistake. Your better choice is to have a fun conversation with someone.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Romance might be disappointing. Ask yourself if you were clear about what you wanted. Unexpressed expectations almost always lead to disappointment. Fortunately, you might find comfort with a coworker. A sympathetic ear is helpful.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a lovely day to relax and enjoy the company of others in social situations. Accept invitations to go out or meet people for coffee, a drink or Happy Hour. However, family discussions, especially with parents, might be confusing. Do nothing if you’re unsure what to do.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keep a low profile today because mixed messages might confuse you. Nevertheless, you have a strong need to talk to someone. Be aware that your mind will indulge in fantasies and daydreams. You might even misread a situation. Postpone important decisions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a poor day to make important financial decisions because you might be confused; you might even be deceived. Perhaps you just don’t have all the facts? Or perhaps the information you have is erroneous? The thing is, you don’t know. A conversation with a friend will help you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is the perfect day to play hooky because your energy level is lower. Yes, you need the day off. It’s also easy to feel discouraged or beaten down by situations happening around you. Fortunately, a boss or parent might reassure you. Take it easy today. Pamper yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might feel full of self-doubt today or question what you’re doing. Take this seriously. We all have days like this. It’s the human condition. Meanwhile, you can enjoy a lovely conversation with someone from another culture or someone who is “different.” Trust your intuition.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If talking to friends and groups today, avoid making a financial commitment, which you will be tempted to do. Don’t do it. There’s a lot of fuzzy thinking going on today, and for your sign, it could affect you financially. Instead, relax and converse with someone about your ideas. Do not commit.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It’s easy to get mixed signals or to misread what bosses, parents and people in authority want from you today. Since this is the case, don’t volunteer for anything. Don’t agree to anything important. Remember: What the large print giveth, the small print taketh away. Fortunately, you will enjoy schmoozing with a friend.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Football player DK Metcalf (1997) shares your birthday. You are enthusiastic, curious and you love change. You need to be stimulated! You are also very playful! This is a year of change for you, which means you need to be flexible. Let go of anything that holds you back. Seek out new opportunities and trust your intuition.

Next Up In Entertainment
Faculty at Art Institute’s school aligns with AFSCME
Blackberry Smoke anniversary show revisits ‘The Whippoorwill’
Adam Sandler to receive prestigious Mark Twain Award
‘Something to fight for’
Back to Pandora for ‘Avatar’ sequel that’s borderline corny but visually spectacular
New Orleans craft cocktail recipe book ‘a love letter to the city’
The Latest
Alex Ovechkin celebrates his 800th career goal.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks dominated by Alex Ovechkin on historic night: ‘It didn’t feel great’
Ovechkin scored his 798th, 799th and 800th career goals Tuesday in the Capitals’ 7-3 blowout of the Hawks, becoming the third player in NHL history to reach the milestone. He received lots of love from the United Center crowd for doing so.
By Ben Pope
 
Mayoral Candidates wait to walk on stage during the forum at the Copernicus Center on Tuesday.
Elections
Mayoral hopefuls agree solving crime is the answer — no matter what the question
Candidates often veered back to crime and public safety when answering questions on the CTA, businesses leaving the city and other matters at the forum, which was held on the Northwest Side.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Brother Rice’s Khalil Ross (31) slams home a basket against Romeoville.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook
Scores and highlights from Tuesday’s top games.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Brother Rice’s Ahmad Henderson (11) heads toward the basket.
High School Basketball
Brother Rice finds its offensive spark, beats Romeoville
Junior point guard Cale Cosme was inserted into Brother Rices’ starting lineup and helped lead a more balanced scoring effort on the way to a 68-49 win.
By Michael O’Brien
 
merlin_91887693.jpg
Crime
Boy, 14, shot, wounded in Roseland
The boy was hospitalized in good condition after he was struck in the leg in the 10500 block of South LaSalle Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 