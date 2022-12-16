The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 16, 2022
Horoscope for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 1 to 2 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This morning you have strong feelings about how to improve your health or make improvements in your job. Or you might want to explore ways to take better care of your pet? Later in the day, be smart and be accommodating with those who are closest to you. Easy does it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your dealings with your kids might be emotional this morning. Likewise, romantic partners might have a heated discussion. Later in the day, your focus swings to work and getting things done. Make an effort now so that your weekend flows smoothly. (Plan ahead.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Family discussions will be quite passionate this morning. In all likelihood, you might see ways to improve things. You might also see new uses for something that you own? Later in the day, you want to play! Meet friends for Happy Hour or plan to entertain.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You have strong opinions this morning. Recently, you have been working hard to pull things together, and this morning, you won’t hesitate to express your views. Later in the day, you will love an opportunity to kick back and relax at home. Time for you!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This morning you’re thinking about money and how to get the best use out of your available resources. You might see new applications for something you already own. Later in the day, you’re busy! Short trips, conversations with others plus reading and writing will keep you hopping.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This morning you have a chance to steer things in your direction. You have specific wants and goals and you will go after them. Later in the afternoon, financial issues are your focus. Shopping or discussions about the earnings and possessions will be a priority.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Don’t get your belly in a rash about something this morning because whatever it is, it will blow over very quickly. Later in the afternoon, when the moon moves into your sign, you’re in charge. You will run the meeting. In fact, your luck is favored!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A heated discussion with a friend or a member of a group might take place this morning. You might see better ways to spend money on a project or a shared goal? Later in the day, you’ll be happy to pull in your reins and seek some privacy. Just relax.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Tread carefully this morning, especially when talking to parents, bosses and VIPs. Because you have strong feelings about something, you could alienate someone in power or set them against you. (Don’t do this.) This afternoon is friendly! Enjoy the company of others.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Involved discussions about politics, religion or racial issues will grab your attention this morning. You might also have strong desires about travel plans. Later in the day, you are high visibility, which means people notice you more than usual. Be aware of this.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Check out financial matters today, especially banking details, so that you know what’s going on. Later in the day, travel and a chance to escape somewhere will be your top priority. Do something different because you want adventure and a change of scenery! Go someplace you’ve never been before.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be accommodating with close friends and partners this morning. You have to go along to get along. Later in the day, financial discussions about inheritances and shared property might take place. Make sure you know what others expect of you, and what you can expect from them.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Novelist Jane Austen (1775-1817) shares your birthday. Honesty and integrity are important to you. You are charming, articulate and extremely observant. You have skill with words. This year is a time of reflection and learning. Welcome more solitude and explore anything that increases your self-awareness. You might also teach someone this year.

