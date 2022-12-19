The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 19, 2022
Sports Outdoors

Pairing up on big walleye while wading the St. Joseph River

Capt. A.J. Cwiok caught big walleye while wading from shore on the St. Joseph River in Michigan; and tells what worked.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Capt. A.J. Cwiok with a pair of big walleye from the St. Joseph River in Michigan. Provided photo

Capt. A.J. Cwiok with a pair of big walleye from the St. Joseph River in Michigan.

Provided

Capt. A.J. Cwiok low keyed it when he messaged Friday, “Couple of good ones on the [St. Joseph River] this morning before the big blow this weekend.”

Cwiok, who has captained for Storm Warning Charters out of Burnham Harbor the last four years, was wading from shore while walleye fishing in Michigan.

He messaged that they came “on suspending jerk baits, long pauses, like 15-30 second pauses in between jerks. Didn’t get a length on `em.”

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoorsgoes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on in the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.comor contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

