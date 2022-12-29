The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Buffalo Grove police detail repeated calls to Kisliak home before murders

The village has posted the police reports on its website. Neither police nor village officials offered a statement.

By  Steve Zalusky | Daily Herald
   
Vera Kisliak and her daughters

Vera Kisliak and her daughters Vivian, 7, and Amilia, 4.

GoFundMe

Buffalo Grove police responded to 14 domestic-related calls involving the Kisliak family, the bulk of them in the months leading up to the gruesome discovery of five bodies in their Acacia Terrace home, according to reports released Wednesday.

Police conducting a well-being check on Nov. 30 found the bodies of Andrei Kisliak, 39, his wife, Vera, 36, his mother, Lilia Kisliak, 67, and his daughters Amilia, 4, and Vivian, 7, in what Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds called a “horrific” scene. All five suffered fatal “sharp force” injuries, authorities said.

Police said evidence indicates Andrei Kisliak murdered his family members, then killed himself.

The reports released Wednesday detail repeated calls as well as attempts to help Vera Kisliak, including advising her on orders of protection, divorce and child custody. Police even brought in a social worker.

Village officials said calls for service involving the Kisliak family date back to 2002. A report from Dec. 28, 2011, reveals the relationship had been troubled for years.

Police were called to a home in the 500 block of Elmwood Drive when Vera said Andrei — then her fiancee — had “grabbed her by the neck and slapped her in the face while pushing her out of the house.”

Of the 14 domestic calls, Vera Kisliak was the complainant on 10 of them. Andrei Kisliak was the complainant on three calls. A third party called in one domestic incident.

Police said Andrei Kisliak was arrested twice. The most recent, for violating an order of protection, was on Sept. 30, two months before the killings.

Records reveal six occasions, one in 2018 and the remainder in July and August 2022, when the police responses ended with referrals to social services or other agencies. Police also advised Vera Kisliak as far back as 2018 to pursue or consider a divorce. In August, police advised her to consider or obtain an order of protection.

A police social worker was also working with Vera Kisliak and her daughters to provide referrals.

On seven of the 14 calls between July and September 2022, Andrei and Vera were separated either within the home or to another location.

Police, after responding to a call on Aug. 23, offered to take Vera Kisliak to a hotel, but she declined. On Sept. 11, police drove Andrei Kisliak to a motel.

On Oct. 24, a little more than a month before the killings, Andrei Kisliak, complying with a court order, surrendered a firearm to police.

The village has posted the reports on its website. The records can be found at www.vbg.org/2830acacia. Neither police nor the village offered a statement.

