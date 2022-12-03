Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Saturday, December 3, 2022
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Carmel at Benet, 7:00
METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE
Riverside-Brookfield at IC Catholic, 7:30
Timothy Christian at Wheaton Academy, 7:30
NIC - 10
Hononegah at Belvidere North, 7:30
NON CONFERENCE
Clifton Central at Hoopeston, 6:30
Cristo Rey-St. Martin at Elgin Academy, 1:00
Fremd at Grant, 7:30
Galena at Rockford Christian, 1:00
Glenbrook South at Crystal Lake South, 1:30
Grace Christian at Peotone, 11:30
Hinsdale South at Hinsdale Central, 6:00
Indian Creek at Woodstock, 2:30
Julian at Horizon-Southwest, 5:00
Kaneland at Raby, 4:30
Kennedy at Leyden, 2:30 (West)
Lake Forest Academy at Yorkville Christian, 6:30
Lakes at Maine West, 3:30
Latin at Payton, 2:00
Lincoln Park at Metamora, 2:00
Lisle at Newark, 6:30
Lyons at Downers Grove South, 4:00
Maine East at Wheeling, 4:00
Marian Central at St. Viator, 2:30
McNamara at St. Thomas More, 4:30
Morgan Park at Rich, 2:45
Mundelein at Evanston, 4:00
North Chicago at Rockford Lutheran, 2:30
Northside at Northridge, 5:00
Oswego at Waubonsie Valley, 6:00
Oswego East at Lincoln-Way East, 2:30
Palatine at Libertyville, 4:30
Phillips at Rantoul, 5:30
Proviso West at Dunbar, 2:30
Rolling Meadows at Maine South, 6:00
Round Lake at Hersey, 6:00
Sandwich at Richmond-Burton, 1:00
St. Anne at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30
St. Charles North at South Elgin, 3:30
St. Francis de Sales at Brother Rice, 1:30
Sterling at Harlem, 7:00
Stevenson at Westinghouse. 2:30
Sycamore at Harvard, 4:00
Tri-Point at Iroquois West, CNL
Von Steuben at Loyola, 3:30
Walther Christian at Ridgewood, 1:00
Warren at Jacobs, 1:30
West Chicago at Glenbard North, 3:00
Yorkville at Plano, 6:00
CHICAGO ELITE CLASSIC
at Credit Union 1 Arena
Hyde Park vs. University High, 12:00
Mount Carmel vs. North Lawndale, 1:30
Gonzaga (DC) vs. St. Ignatius, 3:00
Curie vs. Vashon (MO), 4:30
Young vs. National Christian (DC), 6:00
Simeon vs. St. Rita, 7:30
Kenwood vs. Joliet West, 9:00
CLARK
Prosser vs. Senn, 12:00
Francis Parker vs. Hope Academy, 2:30
Crane vs. Clark, 5:00
EASTLAND
East Dubuque vs. Marengo, 1:30
Aquin vs. Wethersfield, 3:00
Eastland vs. Warren (IL), 4:30
Byron vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:00
HALL
Marquette vs. Mendota, 3:00
Fieldcrest vs. Bureau Valley, 4:30
Princeton vs. St. Bede, 6:00
Stillman Valley vs. Hall, 7:30
MARION
Lawrenceville vs. Ballard (KY), 2:00
Mascoutah vs. Effingham, 3:30
Kankakee vs. Carbondale, 5:00
Triad vs. Nashville, 6:30
Marion vs. Poplar Bluff (MO), 8:00
MT. VERNON / BELLEVILLE LINDENWOOD
Antioch vs. Lift for Life (MO), 2:30
WHEATON-WARR. SOUTH
Addison Trail vs. Glenbard East, 12:00
Wheaton North vs. Highland Park, 1:30
Naperville Central vs. Hoffman Estates, 3:00
Naperville North vs. Huntley, 4:45
Batavia vs. Glenbard West, 6:15
Wheaton-Warr. South vs. York, 7:45
AURORA CHRISTIAN
Seventh Place, 3:00
Fifth Place, 4:30
Third Place, 6:00
Championship, 7:30