Saturday, December 3, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
   
Taft’s Armin Aliloski (24) and Lane’s Parker Williams (23) scramble for the ball.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Carmel at Benet, 7:00

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

Riverside-Brookfield at IC Catholic, 7:30

Timothy Christian at Wheaton Academy, 7:30

NIC - 10

Hononegah at Belvidere North, 7:30

NON CONFERENCE

Clifton Central at Hoopeston, 6:30

Cristo Rey-St. Martin at Elgin Academy, 1:00

Fremd at Grant, 7:30

Galena at Rockford Christian, 1:00

Glenbrook South at Crystal Lake South, 1:30

Grace Christian at Peotone, 11:30

Hinsdale South at Hinsdale Central, 6:00

Indian Creek at Woodstock, 2:30

Julian at Horizon-Southwest, 5:00

Kaneland at Raby, 4:30

Kennedy at Leyden, 2:30 (West)

Lake Forest Academy at Yorkville Christian, 6:30

Lakes at Maine West, 3:30

Latin at Payton, 2:00

Lincoln Park at Metamora, 2:00

Lisle at Newark, 6:30

Lyons at Downers Grove South, 4:00

Maine East at Wheeling, 4:00

Marian Central at St. Viator, 2:30

McNamara at St. Thomas More, 4:30

Morgan Park at Rich, 2:45

Mundelein at Evanston, 4:00

North Chicago at Rockford Lutheran, 2:30

Northside at Northridge, 5:00

Oswego at Waubonsie Valley, 6:00

Oswego East at Lincoln-Way East, 2:30

Palatine at Libertyville, 4:30

Phillips at Rantoul, 5:30

Proviso West at Dunbar, 2:30

Rolling Meadows at Maine South, 6:00

Round Lake at Hersey, 6:00

Sandwich at Richmond-Burton, 1:00

St. Anne at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30

St. Charles North at South Elgin, 3:30

St. Francis de Sales at Brother Rice, 1:30

Sterling at Harlem, 7:00

Stevenson at Westinghouse. 2:30

Sycamore at Harvard, 4:00

Tri-Point at Iroquois West, CNL

Von Steuben at Loyola, 3:30

Walther Christian at Ridgewood, 1:00

Warren at Jacobs, 1:30

West Chicago at Glenbard North, 3:00

Yorkville at Plano, 6:00

CHICAGO ELITE CLASSIC

at Credit Union 1 Arena

Hyde Park vs. University High, 12:00

Mount Carmel vs. North Lawndale, 1:30

Gonzaga (DC) vs. St. Ignatius, 3:00

Curie vs. Vashon (MO), 4:30

Young vs. National Christian (DC), 6:00

Simeon vs. St. Rita, 7:30

Kenwood vs. Joliet West, 9:00

CLARK

Prosser vs. Senn, 12:00

Francis Parker vs. Hope Academy, 2:30

Crane vs. Clark, 5:00

EASTLAND

East Dubuque vs. Marengo, 1:30

Aquin vs. Wethersfield, 3:00

Eastland vs. Warren (IL), 4:30

Byron vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:00

HALL

Marquette vs. Mendota, 3:00

Fieldcrest vs. Bureau Valley, 4:30

Princeton vs. St. Bede, 6:00

Stillman Valley vs. Hall, 7:30

MARION

Lawrenceville vs. Ballard (KY), 2:00

Mascoutah vs. Effingham, 3:30

Kankakee vs. Carbondale, 5:00

Triad vs. Nashville, 6:30

Marion vs. Poplar Bluff (MO), 8:00

MT. VERNON / BELLEVILLE LINDENWOOD

Antioch vs. Lift for Life (MO), 2:30 

WHEATON-WARR. SOUTH

Addison Trail vs. Glenbard East, 12:00

Wheaton North vs. Highland Park, 1:30

Naperville Central vs. Hoffman Estates, 3:00

Naperville North vs. Huntley, 4:45

Batavia vs. Glenbard West, 6:15

Wheaton-Warr. South vs. York, 7:45

AURORA CHRISTIAN

Seventh Place, 3:00

Fifth Place, 4:30

Third Place, 6:00

Championship, 7:30

