Menu planner: A delicious side dish —smoked Gouda and scallion mashed potatoes

Smoked Gouda and scallion mashed potatoes

Makes 10 to 12 servings:

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

5 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces

1 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

3/4 cup whole milk, warmed

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

3/4 cup grated smoked Gouda cheese

2 green onions, thinly sliced, divided

Place potatoes and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large pot. Cover with cold water by 2 inches. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to simmer and cook 25 to 30 minutes or until fork-tender but not falling apart. Beat potatoes on medium speed until just smooth. Add remaining salt, milk, butter and Gouda and half the onions. Beat until just smooth, adding more milk if needed. Serve hot. Garnish with remaining onions and butter if desired. (Adapted from “Gather Around Dinners,” Tara Teaspoon, Shadow Mountain Publishing.)

Per serving: 229 calories, 7 grams protein, 6 grams fat (21% calories from fat), 3.4 grams saturated fat, 39 grams carbohydrate, 15 milligrams cholesterol, 289 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2 1/2

Cottage casserole

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 1 hour, plus pasta; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

12 ounces bow tie or elbow pasta

1 (8- to 10-ounce) package fresh spinach leaves, chopped,

4 cups no-added-salt or regular marinara sauce

1 (15-ounce) container reduced-fat cottage cheese or part-skim ricotta cheese

3/4 cup chopped green onions

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 cup shredded 50% light cheddar cheese (4 ounces)

Cook pasta according to directions; drain. In a large bowl, microwave spinach 3 minutes on high (100% power) or until wilted; drain well and set aside. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In bowl with spinach, add cooked pasta, sauce, cottage or ricotta cheese, green onions, salt and pepper; mix well. Spoon into baking dish. Top with cheddar cheese. Cover with nonstick foil. Bake 35 minutes. Uncover; bake 20 more minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Per serving: 389 calories, 25 grams protein, 5 grams fat (11% calories from fat), 2.6 grams saturated fat, 62 grams carbohydrate, 13 milligrams cholesterol, 827 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 4

Shrimp fettuccine alfredo

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes, plus pasta

INGREDIENTS:

1 (9-ounce) packaged refrigerated fettuccine

1 pound uncooked, peeled and deveined medium shrimp

2 chopped green onions

2 cloves minced garlic

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/2 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

1/3 cup half-and-half

3 tablespoons (1 1/2 ounces) less-fat cream cheese

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Coarse salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Cook pasta according to directions; drain and reserve 1/4 cup water. In a medium bowl, combine shrimp, onions and garlic; toss to mix. Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium high. Add shrimp mixture; cook 4 minutes or until shrimp are opaque throughout. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Reduce heat to medium. Add reserved 1/4 cup water, Parmigiano-Reggiano, half-and-half, cream cheese and pepper. Cook 2 minutes or until cheese melts. Combine pasta, cheese mixture and shrimp mixture. Salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.

Per serving: 375 calories, 26 grams protein, 12 grams fat (28% calories from fat), 4.9 grams saturated fat, 41 grams carbohydrate, 166 milligrams cholesterol, 610 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Chicken, black beans and corn salad wrap

Mix shredded chicken with canned rinsed corn, canned rinsed reduced-sodium black beans, shredded lettuce and salsa. Serve rolled in warm whole-grain tortillas. Add sliced avocado to the plate.

Easy turkey roll-ups

Spread 6 (6- or 7-inch) whole-grain tortillas with chive and onion cream cheese (or plain less-fat cream cheese), slices of deli turkey, shredded lettuce and thin slices of tomato. Roll and cut into 3 pieces. Add carrot salad on the side.

Pulled pork with onions

Place 1 (3-pound) trimmed pork shoulder (cut into 3 pieces) in a 4-quart or larger slow cooker. In a large bowl, combine 3 halved and sliced onions, 1/3 cup sugar, 4 cloves minced garlic, 1 teaspoon dried oregano, 1 teaspoon black pepper, 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, 1/3 cup cider vinegar, 1 cup chili sauce and 3 minced canned chipotle chilies in adobo sauce; mix well and spoon over pork. Cover and cook 7 to 8 hours on low or 4 hours on high. Transfer pork to cutting board; shred with two forks and stir back into sauce. Serve on toasted whole-grain buns.