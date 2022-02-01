Chicagoans know the U.S. Postal Service is not running smoothly

Chicagoans are aghast by the letter U.S. Postal Service spokesman Tim Norman wrote to the Sun-Times. Norman really has no clue what is going on with our mail.

It was 7:30 p.m. when my mail came last week, which is better than not getting any at all. Mail that was sent to me on Christmas Eve in Chicago has not yet been delivered.

News of Chicago’s Postmaster Eddie Morgan — who lasted about seven months on the job — returning to Missouri is very telling. Post offices are dirty and unorganized. Management is arrogant and don’t follow their own rules. As postage rates rise, delivery gets slower.

Once I supported U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, but not anymore. America needs a new postmaster general. We need a new person who understands the U.S. Postal Service is for everyone’s use, including those in big cities like Chicago.

Steven J. Bahnsen, Douglas

Reconsidering electronic monitoring moratorium

Emilio Corripio, the gang member who allegedly shot and killed Melissa Ortega, 8, as she walked with her mom, should not have been on the street. He is 16 and has been arrested for carjacking three times in the past year, each time using a gun, including hitting someone in the face with it. That he was given three years probation for three armed carjackings is a joke. The state’s attorney and the judge involved should be ashamed and reassigned.

Chief Judge Timothy Evans defended his reforms of the courts and a mandate to send fewer defendants to await trial in the county jail. Evans said the purpose of juvenile court is to try to rehabilitate juveniles. He also said the court’s job is to keep the public safe. Well, clearly in the case of Corripio, the court failed and in doing so, two people were shot and an 8-year-old was killed. Maybe a moratorium on electronic monitoring for defendants charged with a violent crime isn’t a bad idea.

Richard Barber, Mount Greenwood

Makes sense out of the mask mandate

I am a server at a restaurant in River North. I am fully vaccinated and boosted, and I recently got over a mild case of COVID. So according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Health, I have the highest form of immunity possible.

We check the vaccination status of every guest who enters our establishment, and after they are seated, they are allowed to remove their masks. So please explain to me, why do I have to continue to wear a mask throughout my entire shift?

I distinctly recall the original reason for mask requirements was to protect the unvaccinated. I’m clearly not anti-vaxx, but I would like to hear a science-based reason for this continued mandate.

John Getzinger, Evanston