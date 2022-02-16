 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Slow start dooms Illini in loss at Rutgers

Cockburn totals 20 points, 10 rebounds in loss

By Tom Canavan | Associated Press
Illinois at Rutgers
Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) looks to pass the ball from between Rutgers’ Geo Baker and Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J.
Adam Hunger/AP

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Cliff Omoruyi had 15 points, 13 rebounds and a reverse alley-oop dunk in Rutgers’ game-breaking run as the Scarlet Knights routed No. 12 Illinois 70-59 Wednesday night for their fourth straight win over a ranked team.

The run is the longest in school history for the Scarlet Knights (16-9, 10-5 Big Ten), and there’s a chance to continue the streak with games next week at No. 5 Purdue and home against No. 15 Wisconsin. The last team to win four straight against ranked teams in the regular season was Michigan State in 2019-20.

Ron Harper Jr. added 16 points and eight rebounds and had the assist on Omoruyi’s second-half dunk. It was the second basket in a 12-0 run that ballooned the Scarlet Knights’ lead to 47-28. Paul Mulcahy added 13 points and Caleb McConnell had 11.

Center Kofi Cockburn was the only consistent threat for Illinois (18-7, 11-4), finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Trent Frazier added 11 points and RJ Melendez had 10.

The Illini shot 38% from the field, including 6 of 23 from 3-point range. But they missed their first 13 shot attempts and were never in the game.

Rutgers improved to 13-2 at home, and its biggest lead was 60-37 with about six minutes to play.

Rutgers’ recent run has combined good shooting and defense, and that was evident in the early as the Scarlet Knights opened the game with a 17-7 spurt, featuring six points by Harper. Cockburn had all the Illini points inside.

Illinois couldn’t find its shooting touch in the first 20 minutes, shooting 32% and connecting only on the last of its 14 3-point attempts.

Rutgers led 33-24 at half, a season-low first-half point total for Illinois.

POLL IMPLICATTIONS

The Scarlet Knights received votes in the most recent poll and there is no reason they should not be ranked next week. Illinois had won five of six and will slip a little.

BIG PICTURE

llinois: Big man Cockburn got no support against Rutgers, something that can’t happen consistently if coach Brad Underwood’s team wants to make a postseason run.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights had some head-scratching losses early in a season where expectations were high after getting to the NCAA Tournament last season for the first time since 1991. The expectations have returned and there is no question this is a tournament team.

UP NEXT

Illinois: At No. 19 Michigan State on Saturday.

Rutgers: At No. 5 Purdue on Sunday.

Next Up In College Sports

The Latest

Queen of Martyrs principal ousted over mask compliance

A principal at a south suburban Catholic school was ousted this week after he refused to comply with the Archdiocese of Chicago’s mask mandate.

By Madeline Kenney

COPA releases video footage of Irene Chavez’s final moments after found in South Side police station

"Ruin my life over f—ing self-defense," Irene Chavez tells officers after she was arrested Dec. 17, 2022, outside of Jeffery Pub.

By Sophie Sherry

Temperature checks delay House debate as clash heats up over masks and other COVID-19 restrictions

State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, unsuccessfully sought a vote on a resolution to lift the chamber’s face covering requirement. He next asked that everyone be removed from the chamber since they were in violation of another rule requiring temperature checks prior to entry.

By Grace Kinnicutt | Capitol News Illinois

Bulls’ Alex Caruso could start basketball activity in a week to 10 days

Caruso had surgery to fix a fractured right wrist almost three weeks ago, and was given a vague timetable of six-to-eight weeks before he would be re-evaluated. But according to coach Billy Donovan, the defensive specialist in Caruso can start dribbling and shooting sooner than later.

By Joe Cowley

High-level Chicago police official’s car stopped in West Side drug bust

Internal affairs chief Yolanda Talley’s niece was driving a Lexus that was pulled over in a drug arrest that netted 42 grams of heroin worth $6,300, according to a police spokesman and court records. The matter has been referred to the city’s inspector general.

By Frank Main and Tom Schuba

Wednesday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area

By Michael O'Brien