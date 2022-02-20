Woman, 69, killed in Dixmoor house fire

A 69-year-old woman was killed in a house fire Saturday evening in south suburban Dixmoor.

Just after 5 p.m., a house caught fire in the 14000 block of Marshfield Street, Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts said.

The home’s owner, Karen Seay, was killed in the fire, according to Roberts and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

“I want to express my deepest sympathies to the family of the victim,” Roberts said. “Our prayers are certainly with them. I also want to extend my thanks to our first responders who did a tremendous job in responding to the fire and I appreciate all they did to put the fire out and protect our community.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.