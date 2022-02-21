Horoscope for Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

Moon Alert

After 3:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a positive day to begin your week! (We like positive.) It’s a good time to check out red-tape details that might be nagging you, about shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt. Pull up your sleeves and dig in. (At least, make a start.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Relations with friends and groups are warm and supportive. This is a good day to deal with members of the general public as well. You will be particularly effective interacting with classes, clubs and groups because people are willing to cooperate.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a good day to talk to the boss, parents or the police. That’s because people are open-minded and cooperative today. Everyone is ready to go along to get along. Ask for permission or approval for what you want.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Vacation plans and ideas about how to escape your daily grind are in your mind today. If you can’t swing a big vacation, can you plan a short trip? This is also a good day to explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Money and resources from others will help you or your family. If you need money or help, now is the time to ask. (This includes asking for equipment and support related to your job.) This is also a good day to discuss banking and financial matters.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Conversations with the general public and those who are close to you will be a positive experience today. You’re eager to enlighten someone about what is important to you, and others are willing to listen. “Confidence is high!”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a positive day with your work and your activities in general. In fact, your health feels positive because you feel vigorous! Having said that, you might not work harder. Instead, you will use your increased energy to do whatever you want, which is still a plus.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with the sun, which is invigorating for you. This is a wonderful day because you feel in harmony with yourself. In addition, you have an increased feeling of vitality. Don’t hesitate to ask the universe for a favor.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a feel-good day for your sign! It’s particularly good for those of you who work with children or work in the entertainment world, the hospitality industry or anything to do with sports. It’s a positive day for any kind of group activity! Yay!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today is an excellent day to work with classes, groups, clubs and organizations; however, for your sign, it is super excellent. Rally your troops and set them marching! Feel free to share your hopes and dreams with someone to get their feedback because this might help you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Business and commerce are favored today, which is why this is a solid day to explore financial negotiations as well as ways to boost your income. You might explore the possibility of a better-paying job? It’s also a good day to ask the boss for a raise. With Mercury in your sign, you are articulate!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The sun is in your sign dancing beautifully with the moon, which makes you feel that life is easier today. You’re able to relate to others better. Furthermore, other people are drawn to you in a positive way. It’s a great day to deal with groups.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Alan Rickman (1946-2016) shares your birthday. You have a fine sense of humor and are well liked by others. You are down-to-earth, practical and organized. (Few might realize how sensitive you are.) This year will be slower paced. Take time to enjoy yourself. You will have stronger focus on relationships. It’s time to discover what makes you happy.