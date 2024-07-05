Horoscope for Friday, July 5, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The new moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is the perfect opportunity for you to think of ways to improve your relations with family members. You might also see ways to improve where you live. This is because today’s new moon relates to everything to do with home, family and real estate.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Each month the new moon is an opportunity to make resolutions and set intentions. Today’s new moon is your chance to think about your style of communicating with others. Are you clear when you speak to others? In turn, do you listen to others? Think about this.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This might be the best day of the year for you to think about your relationship to your belongings. Do you take care of them or are they an albatross around your neck? Sometimes instead of owning our things, our stuff starts to own us. Not good.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today the new moon is in your sign, which is the perfect opportunity for you to take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself how you can improve the impression you create on your world. What changes for the better can you make?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today’s new moon is taking place in a hidden part of your chart, which encourages you to think about your inner world and your spiritual values. Because Mercury is in your sign, you will want talk to others and express your ideas. (You might seek out this kind of conversation.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today’s new moon is about friendships and your involvement with clubs and organizations. Are you happy with the friends you have? Keep in mind that your friends can actually affect your life because they influence your choices, which, in turn, create your future.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the only new moon taking place at the top of your chart all year is happening. That makes this the perfect day to think about your life direction in general. Are you headed where you want to go? Where do you want to be and what do you want to achieve in the next five years?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today is the perfect opportunity to ask yourself what further education or training you might get so that you can improve your job or your standing in the community. And also, what travel might you do that could enrich your life? Think about this today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is perhaps the best day of the year to sit down and give some serious thought about how to get out of debt. Also, how to best use the joint resources of yourself and others, including jointly held property. Can you improve agreements about wills, estates and inheritances?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The only new moon that is opposite your sign all year is happening today, which is the perfect opportunity to think about how you can improve your closest partnerships and friendships. You can’t change others, but you can change your own behavior.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Despite the fact that this is a playful year, the new moon today is the perfect opportunity to think about how you can be more productive. You might want to produce more work; or you might improve your way of working? You might also look for ways to improve your health.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today’s new moon is in a playful part of your chart, which gives you a chance to think about whether or not you have a good balance between play and work. Also, do you value your creative talents? This is important.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Edie Falco (1963) shares your birthday. You are energetic and enthusiastic! You like variety and stimulation; and when you enter a room, you bring sparkle and dynamic energy. This is a slower-paced year. Take time to rest and rejuvenate yourself. Focus on relationships, especially with people who are kind and helpful to you.

