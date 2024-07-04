Horoscope for Thursday, July 4, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 3:30 to 4 p.m. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a laid-back day. Take it easy. Stock the fridge and enjoy family and friends at home. (You might redecorate or tweak your digs before you entertain.) A slight confusion about travel and daily conversations might exist. Keep things light and enjoy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an easygoing day, but it’s a poor day for financial decisions. Be cautious how you spend your money because you might be extravagant or make poor choices. You might not have all the facts and someone might even deceive you. Be careful. Enjoy warm conversations with others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

As this day begins, you’ll feel a heightened excitement because the moon is in your sign. Double check all important communications with parents and authority figures to remove misunderstandings, which are possible. Later in the day, you will want to take care of what you own.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This day becomes stronger and more suited to you as it wears on because the moon will move into your sign to join the sun and Venus already in Cancer. You’ll find it easy to be warm and charming with others. (Some of you will buy wardrobe goodies that please you.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

With Mercury in your sign now, you’re eager to talk to others because you feel you have something to say. You want to be heard. Having said that, other influences in your chart show that you’re happy to be low-key and watch life from the sidelines. Good day to take it easy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

As this day begins, you’re high visibility, which means people notice you more than usual. Do be aware that some confusion might take place when talking to parents, partners and close friends. Be clear about what you want. Make sure you know what others are saying. Later in the day, you’re popular!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be clear about plans because there’s room for confusion this morning. Later in the day, you’re high visibility, which means everyone notices you! Fortunately, they will admire you because you look attractive, confident and capable, which of course you are.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Tread carefully if you have financial discussions this morning or discussions about how to divide or share something because an element of confusion can encourage misunderstandings and false assumptions. Fortunately, this is brief. By the afternoon, you’re ready for adventure, fun and stimulation!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be patient with partners, spouses and close friends this morning because assumptions and confusion might be challenging. However, by the afternoon, all is well and you will see how to use the resources of others so that everyone can benefit. (Especially you.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be easygoing and cooperative in the morning. If something sounds confusing, postpone decisions until the afternoon because by then, you’ll know what you want to do and how you want to do it. Playful, competitive sports might appeal. Enjoy good times with partners and close friends.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Issues with children, as well as romantic partners, might be confusing this morning. Fear not because later in the day, everything will be clearer and things will fall into place. Be patient with chaos at home. Conversations will be lively. It’s all good.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This morning you might feel like cocooning at home. Nevertheless, get dressed! As this day wears on, you’ll want to socialize! Romance, playful times with children, outdoor activities and fun entertainment await you. Enjoy!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Chef, restaurateur, TV personality Andrew Zimmern shares your birthday. You have a strong sense of justice; and you identify with like-minded people working for a common goal. You find this fellowship to be reassuring and rewarding. New beginnings adventures and major changes in your life are likely. Keep your eyes open for new opportunities, perhaps a leadership role.

