Chicago outdoors: Dropping antlers, turkey harvest, eagles on dead deer, Sam Snead/golf/hunting/fishing

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Apparently they have all dropped their antlers recently, except this one guy was barely hanging on to his.” Jeff Getz, from photos taken at a forest preserve near Park Ridge

A: Getz sent a number of interesting photos, including this sign of the times, bucks beginning to drop antlers. February is the peak time for white-tailed deer to drop antlers. I will begin Shed of the Week again when some submissions come.

SOTW, an occasional note on shed antlers found around Chicago outdoors, runs when worthy in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

WILD OF THE WEEK

Michael Malmquist messaged the photo of eagles feeding on a deer carcass in Bourbonnais, near the Kankakee River. I hope this helps with not over idealizing eagles.

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

Feb. 24-25: Chicago, carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety-course

March 12-13: Diamond, (815) 907-7345

SHOWTIME

Click here for the complete list of shows, classes and swap meets for the coming months.

Today, Feb. 5, to Feb. 6: Spring Lake Izaak Walton Outdoor Show, 4700 W. 49th Avenue, Hobart, Ind., iwla.org/springlake

Next Saturday, Feb. 11, to Feb. 13: Muskie Expo Milwaukee, Washington County Fair Park, West Bend, Wis.

Feb. 13: Henry Decoy Show, Exposition Gardens, Peoria

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, Feb. 8: Guide Austin Wiggerman, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9: Spence Petros, “Keys to more big ‘skis,” Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies, Inc. Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9: Guide Billy Heim, “Artificial and Live Bait Spring Strategies on Geneva,” Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Poplar Creek Bowl, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10: Capt. Jeremee Curtis, “Fishing the St. Joseph River,” Riverside Fishing Club, LaGrange American Legion, 6:30 p.m.

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Wednesday, Feb. 9: Final day, applications for third lottery, spring turkey

BIG NUMBER

683: Turkey harvest during archery season in Illinois, down 100 from 2020-21, but near the five-year average of 688.

LAST WORD

“The only reason I ever played golf in the first place was so I could afford to hunt and fish.”

Sam Snead, late Hall of Fame golfer, via brainyquote.com