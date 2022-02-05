 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Chicago outdoors: Dropping antlers, turkey harvest, eagles on dead deer, Sam Snead/golf/hunting/fishing

A buck halfway to dropping his antlers, bald eagles on dead deer, Illinois’ turkey harvest by bowhunters, and Sam Snead on golf, hunting and fishing are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By Dale Bowman
A buck that dropped half his antlers at a forest preserve near Park Ridge. Credit: Jeff Getz
A buck that dropped half his antlers at a forest preserve near Park Ridge.
Jeff Getz

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Apparently they have all dropped their antlers recently, except this one guy was barely hanging on to his.” Jeff Getz, from photos taken at a forest preserve near Park Ridge

A: Getz sent a number of interesting photos, including this sign of the times, bucks beginning to drop antlers. February is the peak time for white-tailed deer to drop antlers. I will begin Shed of the Week again when some submissions come.

SOTW, an occasional note on shed antlers found around Chicago outdoors, runs when worthy in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

WILD OF THE WEEK

Michael Malmquist messaged the photo of eagles feeding on a deer carcass in Bourbonnais, near the Kankakee River. I hope this helps with not over idealizing eagles.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Eagles feeding on a deer carcass in Bourbonnais. Provided by Michael Malmquist
Eagles feeding on a deer carcass in Bourbonnais.
Provided by Michael Malmquist

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

Feb. 24-25: Chicago, carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety-course

March 12-13: Diamond, (815) 907-7345

SHOWTIME

Click here for the complete list of shows, classes and swap meets for the coming months.

Today, Feb. 5, to Feb. 6: Spring Lake Izaak Walton Outdoor Show, 4700 W. 49th Avenue, Hobart, Ind., iwla.org/springlake

Next Saturday, Feb. 11, to Feb. 13: Muskie Expo Milwaukee, Washington County Fair Park, West Bend, Wis.

Feb. 13: Henry Decoy Show, Exposition Gardens, Peoria

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, Feb. 8: Guide Austin Wiggerman, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9: Spence Petros, “Keys to more big ‘skis,” Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies, Inc. Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9: Guide Billy Heim, “Artificial and Live Bait Spring Strategies on Geneva,” Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Poplar Creek Bowl, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10: Capt. Jeremee Curtis, “Fishing the St. Joseph River,” Riverside Fishing Club, LaGrange American Legion, 6:30 p.m.

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Wednesday, Feb. 9: Final day, applications for third lottery, spring turkey

BIG NUMBER

683: Turkey harvest during archery season in Illinois, down 100 from 2020-21, but near the five-year average of 688.

LAST WORD

“The only reason I ever played golf in the first place was so I could afford to hunt and fish.”

Sam Snead, late Hall of Fame golfer, via brainyquote.com

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

2 firefighters, woman, injured in fire inside Hegewisch home

Police responded to the fire about 1 a.m. in the 13400 block of South Burley Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire

What could entice Courtney Vandersloot to opt out of 2022 WNBA season?

A league source says Vandersloot’s overseas team UMMC Ekaterinburg is pursuing the opportunity to pay her to miss the WNBA season.

By Annie Costabile

‘He did everything for me’: Pro Bowl players rave about Bears GM Ryan Poles, coach Matt Eberflus

Three-time All-Pro Darius Leonard described his time with Eberflus as a game-changer for his career.

By Jason Lieser

Free-agent Pro Bowler Jakeem Grant sets sights on returning to Bears

The Bears traded for Grant because they needed a reliable return man. He turned out to be more than that.

By Jason Lieser

Once again, deadly shootings have us asking, ‘What can be done to stop the violence?’

Melissa Ortega, Gloria and Erskine Binder and Bobbye Johnson: Innocent lives lost are a reminder that ending gun violence starts with keeping guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them.

By CST Editorial Board

1 person shot in Chicago Friday

The lone shooting happened in Bronzeville on the South Side.

By Sun-Times Wire