The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Chicago suspends “Sister City” relationship with Moscow

On Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced she directed World Business Chicago to suspend Chicago’s sister city relationship with the Russian capital.

By Josephine Stratman
 March 01, 2022 08:52 PM
SHARE Chicago suspends “Sister City” relationship with Moscow
Protesters hold up signs condemning Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian flags during a rally in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine outside the Saints Volodymyr and Olha Catholic Church at 2248 W Superior St in Ukrainian Village on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

Protesters hold up signs condemning Vladimir Putin along with Ukrainian flags during a rally in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file photo

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine escalates, Chicago has severed its symbolic “Sister City” relationship with Moscow. 

On Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced she directed World Business Chicago to suspend Chicago’s “Sister City” relationship with the Russian capital. 

“In light of recent events and upon reflection over these last few days, I believe that Chicago needs to go further in its definitive actions against Russia,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “While this is not a decision I enter into lightly, we must send an unambiguous message: we strongly condemn all actions by the Putin regime.” 

Related

The city will uphold the suspension until “the end of hostilities against Ukraine and the Putin regime is held accountable for its crimes,” Lightfoot said.  

The move comes after 33 aldermen filed an order Monday calling for the commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events to immediately revoke Moscow’s Sister City status. 

The aldermen’s order also called for the return of all cultural gifts and disbanding of associated advisory committees. 

 “We know that many Russians in Chicago and around the world are not supportive of Putin’s egregious actions against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” Michael Fassnacht, president and CEO of World Business Chicago, said in a statement. “This suspension is a strong signal of our support of the Ukrainian people in this time of unimaginable pain and suffering.” 

The Sister City program was started in 1960 under Mayor Richard J. Daley’s administration. It’s a largely symbolic program intended to promote cultural exchange, peace and respect between people from different countries. According to the program’s website. Chicago’s partnership with Moscow began in 1997. 

Twenty-nine other world cities also have Sister City status with Chicago — including Kyiv, Ukraine, Amman, Jordan, Mexico City, Mexico, Paris, France, Shanghai, China and Sydney, Australia.

The aldermen’s order noted some countries with Sister City participants have not condemned Russia’s actions, and further called for the revocation of “any Sister City status for any participating nation that vocalizes support for this unprovoked aggression against the Ukrainian people.”

 

 

 

 

Next Up In Default
Face off over keeping masks on: Illinois House Democrats oust three bare-faced Republicans objecting to ‘outdated’ rule
2 shot on I-94 in Chatham
Pritzker’s public health chief Dr. Ngozi Ezike stepping down: ‘She saved lives, many, many thousands of lives’
Church leaders to hit the streets for Ash Wednesday ‘to meet people’ where they are
Academic Success center executives charged with embezzling $1.8 million for after-school programs
Man charged with fatally shooting cousin last year in Austin
The Latest
Kenwood’s Calvin Robins (1) blocks a shot.
High School Basketball
Kenwood steps up in the post to handle Bloom
Kenwood easily won the Class 4A Thornwood sectional semifinal game and showed that the puzzle pieces may be starting to fall into place.
By Michael O’Brien
March 01, 2022 09:16 PM
State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, speaks on the House floor in Springfield on Tuesday. Fellow Republicans raise their hands in support of his unofficial call for a vote on who believes the chamber’s mask mandate should be removed.
Springfield
Face off over keeping masks on: Illinois House Democrats oust three bare-faced Republicans objecting to ‘outdated’ rule
Despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifting the mask mandate for most public settings, Illinois House Democrats are sticking to rules requiring face coverings in the chamber. One maskless Republican insisted, “It’s time to stand up for sanity in here.” But Democrats accused them of throwing “insults” and “tantrums.”
By Taylor Avery
March 01, 2022 09:13 PM
One person was injured in a shooting Feb. 27, 2022, on I-94.
Crime
2 shot on I-94 in Chatham
State police responded to a call of a shooting on Interstate 94 near 79th Street about 8 p.m. and found two people shot, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 01, 2022 09:10 PM
President Biden Commemorates World AIDS Day
Editorials
Another milestone on the road to curing HIV is worth celebrating
Seeing a third person cured of HIV is monumental for the thousands of people who participated in medical trials in hopes of one day finding a cure.
By CST Editorial Board
March 01, 2022 09:00 PM
merlin_103841690.jpg
College Sports
What pressure? It’s 3-0 or bust in Valley tourney for Drew Valentine’s first Loyola team
This is the time of year when coaches from outside the biggest of the big-boy leagues can become stars. See: Porter Moser.
By Steve Greenberg
March 01, 2022 07:49 PM