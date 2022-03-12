The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 12, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Mission accomplished: Yorkville Christian, Jaden Schutt, live up to expectations and win Class 1A state title

Liberty led at halftime, but the Mustangs took control in the fourth quarter to win the title game 54-41.

Michael O'Brien By Michael O'Brien
 March 12, 2022 12:33 PM
SHARE Mission accomplished: Yorkville Christian, Jaden Schutt, live up to expectations and win Class 1A state title
Yorkville Christian’s Jaden Schutt (2) and Brayden Long (23) cheer from the bench during the fourth quarter of the semifinal against Steeleville on Thursday.

Yorkville Christian’s Jaden Schutt (2) and Brayden Long (23) cheer from the bench during the fourth quarter of the semifinal against Steeleville on Thursday.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

CHAMPAIGN, IL–Yorkville Christian didn’t exist ten years ago. Three years ago it was a curiosity, the school no one had heard of where Jaden Schutt, the kid with one of the prettiest looking jumpers anyone had ever seen, played.

Now the Mustangs are state champions. 

Yorkville Christian began the season as the overwhelming favorite to win the title. Coach Aaron Sovern scheduled a gauntlet of challenging games. The Mustangs won some and lost some, but the highs were exceptional. Yorkville Christian beat Kenwood, a Class 4A power, last month. 

Yorkville Christian rolled through the state tournament, beating opponents by an average margin of 44 points. The Mustangs were somehow an even bigger favorite when the title game began than when the season began. 

Liberty, a village of 489 people near Quincy, rose to the occasion on Saturday and gave Yorkville Christian a real challenge. In almost any other season, the Eagles would be state champions. There has never been a Duke recruit in Class 1A before and it is unlikely to happen ever again. 

Liberty led at halftime, but the Mustangs took control in the fourth quarter to win the title game 54-41. 

Schutt, the Duke recruit, didn’t have a monster game. He scored 12 points and was 1 of 6 from three-point range.

But the team that grew and improved around Schutt all season stepped up in the title game. Senior KJ Vasser scored 15, Tyler Burrows added 13 and most importantly the Mustangs (25-13) outrebounded Liberty 32-27.

Cannen Wolf finished with 15 for the Eagles (30-6) and Devin Clauser, a 6-6 senior, added 13 and 5 rebounds.

More to come...

In This Stream
IHSA basketball state finals coverage
Previewing the Class 4A state championship: Can Young beat Glenbard West?
Glenbard West’s Bobby Durkin heats up to take down Bolingbrook
Sacred Heart-Griffin knocks off St. Ignatius
View all 15 Stories
Next Up In High School Sports
Previewing the Class 4A state championship: Can Young beat Glenbard West?
Glenbard West’s Bobby Durkin heats up to take down Bolingbrook
Young beats Barrington, sets up rematch with Glenbard West in 4A title game
Sacred Heart-Griffin knocks off St. Ignatius
Metamora shocks Simeon in Class 3A state semifinals
Nashville beats DePaul Prep in 2 OT, heads to Class 2A championship
The Latest
The Chicago River is dyed green Saturday for St. Patrick’s Day.
Chicago
Crowds return to Chicago River as city goes green for St. Pat’s
After COVID shutdowns, Chicago’s river dyeing and parade return Saturday.
By Sun-Times staff
March 12, 2022 11:09 AM
For someone&nbsp;who’s 50, an increase from drinking the equivalent of&nbsp;half a beer or half-glass of wine daily to a full pint or glass of wine was associated with brain shrinkage equivalent to aging two years.
City Hall
City shuts down Goose Island Beer’s ‘312 Day’ event
The Chicago Department of Buildings found ‘dangerous and hazardous conditions’ including ‘insufficient exit capacity for large crowds’ while inspecting the venue space.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 12, 2022 09:19 AM
Stanford Cardinal v Tennessee Lady Volunteers
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Candace Parker echoes Pat Summitt’s messages about gender equity in sport: ‘It’s about opening doors’
This tournament season, Parker partnered with Degree deodorant to promote equity in women’s sports — specifically women’s basketball — and encourage people to fill out a bracket with Degree’s Bracket Gap Challenge.
By Annie Costabile
March 12, 2022 09:00 AM
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: Now that Aaron Rodgers is staying in Green Bay, will he keep owning the Bears?
Rodgers just had to sign a four-year, $200 million extension to continue quarterbacking that team the Bears just can’t beat.
By Steve Greenberg
March 12, 2022 08:30 AM
Mark Grace #17
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: It’s been a maddening March already
There are two types of madness these days: The kind that comes with the NCAA Tournament and the kind that came with the MLB lockout.
By Bill Chuck
March 12, 2022 08:00 AM