Bears fans have plenty of company in disliking Aaron Rodgers

It’s no secret that Bears fans can’t stand Aaron Rodgers.
But Chicagoans apparently have a lot of company. A Twitter survey conducted by BetOnline found that Rodgers far outpaced second-place Antonio Brown as the “most disliked figure in the NFL.”
The most disliked figure in the NFL 👇 pic.twitter.com/g7UsZe9Rk5— BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) March 4, 2022
Bill Belichick, Odell Beckham Jr. and Deshaun Watson rounded out the top (bottom?) five.
Aariel Maynor pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of Avant and the attempted murder of her security guard at her Beverly Hills home in December, Los Angeles County prosecutors said.
Decenas de estudiantes, padres y maestros de la escuela primaria Columbus de Ukrainian Village ondearon banderas y sostuvieron pancartas en apoyo de la comunidad ucraniana en una manifestación el jueves.
Now in college, Alec Cabacungan says giving back to Shriners hospitals means giving hope to kids like him
Born with brittle bone disease, Cabacungan has been part of the Shriners family since he was two months old.
Los accidentes de este tipo pueden ser horribles porque a menudo ocurren en rampas de carreteras elevadas, pasos elevados o puentes.