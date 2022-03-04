Bears fans have plenty of company in disliking Aaron Rodgers

It’s no secret that Bears fans can’t stand Aaron Rodgers.

But Chicagoans apparently have a lot of company. A Twitter survey conducted by BetOnline found that Rodgers far outpaced second-place Antonio Brown as the “most disliked figure in the NFL.”

The most disliked figure in the NFL 👇 pic.twitter.com/g7UsZe9Rk5 — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) March 4, 2022

Bill Belichick, Odell Beckham Jr. and Deshaun Watson rounded out the top (bottom?) five.



