Friday, March 4, 2022
Bears fans have plenty of company in disliking Aaron Rodgers

A Twitter survey called the Packers QB the “most disliked figure in the NFL.”

Sun-Times staff By Sun-Times staff
 March 04, 2022 02:13 PM
Aaron Rodgers is apparently not very popular in some quarters.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

It’s no secret that Bears fans can’t stand Aaron Rodgers.

But Chicagoans apparently have a lot of company. A Twitter survey conducted by BetOnline found that Rodgers far outpaced second-place Antonio Brown as the “most disliked figure in the NFL.”

Bill Belichick, Odell Beckham Jr. and Deshaun Watson rounded out the top (bottom?) five.

 

MADIGAN2_022621_04.JPG
Afternoon Edition: March 4, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
March 04, 2022 03:00 PM
Jacqueline Avant and Clarence Avant appear at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 22, 2020.
Celebrities
Killer of Jacqueline Avant pleads guilty
Aariel Maynor pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of Avant and the attempted murder of her security guard at her Beverly Hills home in December, Los Angeles County prosecutors said.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
March 04, 2022 02:44 PM
merlin_104265780.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Estudiantes de Ukrainian Village se manifiestan en apoyo de Ucrania
Decenas de estudiantes, padres y maestros de la escuela primaria Columbus de Ukrainian Village ondearon banderas y sostuvieron pancartas en apoyo de la comunidad ucraniana en una manifestación el jueves.
By Josephine Stratman
March 04, 2022 02:42 PM
“I hope people realize that people with disabilities aren’t different than anyone else. You should expect us to do great things, too,” says 19-year-old TV spokesperson and budding sports broadcaster Alec Cabacungan, who is disabled due to brittle bone disease.
Doing Well
Now in college, Alec Cabacungan says giving back to Shriners hospitals means giving hope to kids like him
Born with brittle bone disease, Cabacungan has been part of the Shriners family since he was two months old.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
March 04, 2022 02:41 PM
The scene after a “snow ramp” crash on the Stevenson Expressway last February in which two people were killed. A Hyundai Veloster rode up and over a pile of packed snow on the northbound Stevenson between Damen and Ashland avenues and (at bottom) broke in two. Two people were killed.
La Voz Chicago
La nieve acumulada en las orillas de las autopistas han causado accidentes fatales
Los accidentes de este tipo pueden ser horribles porque a menudo ocurren en rampas de carreteras elevadas, pasos elevados o puentes.
By Stephanie Zimmermann and Lauren FitzPatrick
March 04, 2022 02:41 PM