Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for March 6, 2022

On a typical Sunday I spend a few hours on the rankings. It’s important to make sure all of my records are updated and I know what every good team in the area did over the week.
Then it is time for internal debate. Which teams need to tumble a bit? Which teams deserve to drop out altogether? And based on the number of open spots, which teams should join the rankings?
There was very little debate this week. Clearly, the Super 25 is pretty meaningless right now. Everything is playing out on the court and taking care of itself.
Lemont, Barrington, St. Ignatius, St. Francis and St. Patrick all join this week because they are still alive in the playoffs. Lemont and Iggy have both been in and out of the rankings all season. Barrington made one appearance I believe.
It’s the season debut for St. Francis and St. Patrick. I considered adding St. Francis several weeks, but they never quite picked up a big enough win. St. Patrick is the Cinderalla story of this March, which is a lot of fun.
I covered St. Patrick’s win at Notre Dame in December. The Shamrocks were clearly a good team so it isn’t a huge surprise that they have put things together now that Timaris Brown is playing as well as he did last season. Remember, he was an All-City selection in 2021.
Enjoy the final week of the season.
Super 25 for March 6, 2022
With record and last week’s ranking
1. Glenbard West (34-1) 1
4A: vs. Larkin
2. Glenbrook South (33-2) 2
4A: vs. Barrington
3. Young (24-9) 3
4A: vs. Kenwood
4. Simeon (27-5) 4
3A: vs. Lemont
5. Kenwood (26-8) 7
4A: vs. Young
6. Leo (25-4) 13
2A: vs. DePaul Prep
7. Bolingbrook (29-6) 15
4A: vs. Quincy
8. Larkin (31-3) 17
4A: vs. Glenbard West
9. Lemont (27-7) NR
3A: vs. Simeon
10. Thornton (23-6) 5
Season complete
11. New Trier (30-4) 9
Season complete
12. Hillcrest (26-5) 8
Season complete
13. Wheaton Warrenville South (32-3) 10
Season complete
14. Hyde Park (23-8) 12
Season complete
15. Oswego East (33-2) 11
Season complete
16. Lyons (26-6) 21
Season complete
17. Curie (26-7) 6
Season complete
18. Barrington (27-4) NR
4A: vs. Glenbrook South
19. Rolling Meadows (28-6) 14
Season complete
20. DePaul Prep (25-5) 22
2A: vs. Leo
21. Yorkville Christian (22-13) 24
1A: vs. Lexington
22. St. Ignatius (22-12) NR
3A: vs. St. Patrick
23. St. Patrick (23-10) NR
3A: vs. St. Ignatius
24. St. Francis (27-8) NR
3A: vs. Metamora
25. St. Rita (23-12) 25
Season complete