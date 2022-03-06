The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 6, 2022
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for March 6, 2022

Several new teams join as we head into the final week of the season.

Michael O'Brien By Michael O'Brien
 March 06, 2022 12:23 PM
St. Patrick’s Bryant Handley (23) takes the ball to the basket over Notre Dame’s Jace Fletcher (33) and Luke Heidersbach (4).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

On a typical Sunday I spend a few hours on the rankings. It’s important to make sure all of my records are updated and I know what every good team in the area did over the week. 

Then it is time for internal debate. Which teams need to tumble a bit? Which teams deserve to drop out altogether? And based on the number of open spots, which teams should join the rankings?

There was very little debate this week. Clearly, the Super 25 is pretty meaningless right now. Everything is playing out on the court and taking care of itself. 

Lemont, Barrington, St. Ignatius, St. Francis and St. Patrick all join this week because they are still alive in the playoffs. Lemont and Iggy have both been in and out of the rankings all season. Barrington made one appearance I believe. 

It’s the season debut for St. Francis and St. Patrick. I considered adding St. Francis several weeks, but they never quite picked up a big enough win. St. Patrick is the Cinderalla story of this March, which is a lot of fun. 

I covered St. Patrick’s win at Notre Dame in December. The Shamrocks were clearly a good team so it isn’t a huge surprise that they have put things together now that Timaris Brown is playing as well as he did last season. Remember, he was an All-City selection in 2021. 

Enjoy the final week of the season. 

Super 25 for March 6, 2022
With record and last week’s ranking

1. Glenbard West (34-1) 1
4A: vs. Larkin

2. Glenbrook South (33-2) 2
4A: vs. Barrington

3. Young (24-9) 3
4A: vs. Kenwood

4. Simeon (27-5) 4
3A: vs. Lemont

5. Kenwood (26-8) 7
4A: vs. Young

6. Leo (25-4) 13
2A: vs. DePaul Prep

7. Bolingbrook (29-6) 15
4A: vs. Quincy

8. Larkin (31-3) 17
4A: vs. Glenbard West

9. Lemont (27-7) NR
3A: vs. Simeon

10. Thornton (23-6) 5
Season complete

11. New Trier (30-4) 9
Season complete

12. Hillcrest (26-5) 8
Season complete

13. Wheaton Warrenville South (32-3) 10
Season complete

14. Hyde Park (23-8) 12
Season complete

15. Oswego East (33-2) 11
Season complete

16. Lyons (26-6) 21
Season complete

17. Curie (26-7) 6
Season complete

18. Barrington (27-4) NR
4A: vs. Glenbrook South

19. Rolling Meadows (28-6) 14
Season complete

20. DePaul Prep (25-5) 22
2A: vs. Leo

21. Yorkville Christian (22-13) 24
1A: vs. Lexington 

22. St. Ignatius (22-12) NR
3A: vs. St. Patrick

23. St. Patrick (23-10) NR
3A: vs. St. Ignatius

24. St. Francis (27-8) NR
3A: vs. Metamora

25. St. Rita (23-12) 25
Season complete

