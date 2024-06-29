The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
18-year-old found dead in Riverdale home

Detectives are conducting a death investigation after the man was found about 12:15 p.m. Saturday, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 13200 block of South Ellis Avenue.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation in the case of a man who was found dead Saturday afternoon inside a Riverdale home.

The 18-year-old was found unresponsive about 12:15 p.m. inside a home in the 13200 block of South Ellis Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other information was available.

The Latest
Justin Steele
Cubs
Cubs' Justin Steele puts a fitting capper on his June — yet another terrific start, still zero 'Ws'
After a hard-luck no-decision Saturday in the Cubs’ 5-3 win against the Brewers, Steele has a dirty dozen starts this season — six of them in a sparkling June — without a victory on his record.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Luis Robert Jr. celebrates his 470-foot home run off Rockies starter Cal Quantrill behind catcher Jacob Stallings in the sixth inning Saturday.
White Sox
Luis Robert Jr.'s ‘ability to change a game’ was on display as White Sox rout Rockies
“When Robert’s Robert, it affects everybody around him, let alone him doing damage and putting us on the board,” manager Pedro Grifol said.
By Kyle Williams
 
Danny Wirtz
Blackhawks
Danny Wirtz 'very pleased' with Blackhawks' rebuild, ready to spend when time comes
The Hawks chairman reaffirmed his confidence in general manager Kyle Davidson’s slow-and-steady approach at the NHL draft Saturday. He also emphasized he’s “prepared to spend to the limit to be able to win the Stanley Cup” down the road.
By Ben Pope
 
red-crime-tape-e1552641937189.jpg
Crime
Man, 50, fatally stabbed in domestic attack in Belmont Cragin
The man suffered a cut to the neck Friday in the 2100 block of North Neenah Avenue. He was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screenshot 2024-06-29 at 3.49.40 PM.png
Environment
Piping plover chicks hatch on the shore in Waukegan
Three of four eggs hatched Thursday. The fourth egg was still being incubated and monitored by officials. The bird species is considered endangered in the Great Lakes region.
By Kade Heather
 