Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Coho, browns, steelhead, lakers, smallmouth bass, crappie

The variety of southern Lake Michigan — coho, brown trout, steelhead, lake trout, smallmouth bass — leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report; plus the bite for crappie picks up inland.

Matt Grohar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, My name is Matt Grohar and I thought it would be cool to submit my son Nikolas nice smallmouth grab on the DuPage yesterday evening. No scale but I’d say 2lbs, measured at 16 inches. He caught it on a Neko Rig, 4inch worm black blue flk. Thanks!

Some things just make me happy.

ILLINOIS’ SPRING TROUT

As usual, anglers 16 and older need an inland trout stamp and a fishing license. Daily bag is five trout.

The nearby sites included (Cook County): Axehead, Belleau, Green, Horsetail, Sag Quarry East, Wolf Lake at William Powers SRA; (DuPage): Silver, Pickerel, Grove; (Kankakee): Bird Park Quarry, Rock Creek; (Kendall): Big Lake at Silver Springs SFWA; (Lake): Sand Lake at Illinois Beach SP; (McHenry): Lake Atwood, Piscasaw Creek; (Will): Lake Milliken at Des Plaines SFWA.

Click here to read statewide information.

SMELT

As Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Good morning Dale, I have not heard one word about smelt fishing. . . . Have a great week.

Smelt season runs through April 30 in Chicago. Chicago Park District regulations remain the same—nets may go in at 7 p.m., must be out of the parks by 1 a.m., no open fires, no closed tents, no parking on grass or sidewalks. The park district’s informational card is available from Henry’s Sports and Bait, Park Bait and The Northerly Island Visitor Center.

NAVY PIER ANGLING

The north side of Navy Pier is open for anglers. The discounted parking for anglers is $9 daily, if out by 10 a.m.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

Chicago Park District’s parking passes for the fisherman’s parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors are on sale at Henry’s Sports and Bait in Bridgeport, Park Bait at Montrose Harbor, and the Northerly Island Visitor Center.

Readers suggest SpotHero app downtown. Otherwise, here are some basics: Foster (free street parking or pay lot); Montrose (now a mix of metered and free street parking); Belmont (pay lots on north and south sides); Diversey (pay lot or street parking); DuSable Harbor (pay lot or fisherman’s lot); Northerly Island/Burnham Harbor (meters, pay lot or fisherman’s lot); 31st/Burnham (meter parking between McCormick Place and 31st Street Harbor); Oakwood/39th (meters); 63rd Street/Casino Pier (pay lot); Steelworkers Park (free street parking at east end of 87th); Cal Park (free parking).

AREA LAKES

Modesto Perez with a good largemouth bass from the forest preserves. Provided by Larry Green

Larry Green tweeted the photo above and this:

Modesto Perez having good success Forest Preserves lakes

Ken “Husker” O’Malley holds a good spring largemouth bass. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photo and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this past weeks fishing. Area lakes-the unseasonably cold temps has the typical spring patterns on hold. Bass have not been chasing moving baits. Work a jig along drop offs adjacent to spawning flats. The best trailer has been a 4 inch Berkley chigger craw. Bluegill are starting to move shallow with the recent warmup. The bass are sure to follow. Here is the nature pic of the week. Closing out a nice spring evening. TTYL — Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

A bullhead caught in the snow at Island Lake. Provided

Rob Abouchar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale The continued cool rainy and snowy weather has had the bite slowed at island lake.The water was high cool and stained depending on the wind direction.floating a golden roach the other day produced a species I had not caught since the days of fishing loch lomond in a canoe. A Bullhead Cat bit in a snowy downpour and the day was done. Yesterday I took a stroll around Woodale Grove Lake and the shallows had no sign of bait fish. The water was high and cold to the touch. A shore angler reported no action. The lid has got to come off soon! This Saturday is the recording session for the all original reggae album. I still find that surprising to say but the work has beendone leading to this point and it’s go time. Tight lines and good health! ROB

I love that bullhead catch of itself, but even more that it came in snow.

And, as always, I love the reggae updates.

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Chris Gibson (left), Reel Freedom Anglers Plainfield Fishing Club, Tommy Simpson ,77 , US Army veteran and son Mark Simpson found success on Braidwood Lake Saturday. Provided

Mark Simpson texted the photo above and this:

Hi Dale , I went Down to Braidwood yesterday with my Dad and two other veterans from Riverside Fishing club .it was the High school fishing Tournament , one of the main organizers had sent our club an email stating that they were inviting veterans to join in the Tournament by matching up a veteran to fish with the school teams .It was a great event , i just wanted to share some photos and let you know about the event .They did a great job in honoring the veterans. their hospitality, time , and efforts should be noted and recognized in hopes that this event and others like Can grow and continue into the future .

Reel Freedom Anglers Plainfield Fishing Club ran their event for taking vets fishing in conjunction with the ICASSTT tournament for high schoolers.

As to the high school fishing, you can check results by going here, which showed some very good largemouth bass being caught by the 80-boat field. Minooka High School went 1-2 with Hunter Petrovic and Andrew Kay winning with 16 pounds, 3 ounces.

Bob Johnson with a good largemouth bass from Braidwood Lake. Provided

Bob Johnson emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale - managed to sneak out late morning Saturday for a few hours and just didn’t have anything working most of morning. My spots were empty so I moved around without success. I decided to downsize to a small 6 finesse worm and caught a few biggest in pic. Got off the lake early. It was a good weather day at Braidwood just couldn’t put more fish in the boat, I was casting not catching. Should have decided to downsize early on.

District fisheries biologist Seth Love would like to hear from anglers on hybrid catches at Braidwood. You can email him at seth.love@illinois.gov.

Open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Art Frisell at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said crappie are the top bite, most shallow early morning, mostly in the channels, especially on Buff and Petite; walleye are fair on rigs with crawlers, main lake points or current areas; water needs to warm up for better bluegill; water is climbing through the 40s.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

DOWNSTATE

POWERTON: Boat and bank fishing is open. Winter hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Hours are sunrise to sunset. Access permits and liability waivers are required. They are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Lithia Guide Service.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Reopens May 15. Check regulations at http://www.wetlands-initiative.org/dixon-paddling-fishing.

DuPAGE RIVER

See photo at the top.

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Norris texted the photo above and emailed this:

Fishing Report – 4/11/2022 Mike Norris Lake Puckaway – Anglers wading the south shore are catching walleyes with jig and minnows or Rapala stick baits where shoreline rocks are present.Walleyes are also showing up in the No Wake area of the Fox River just before it empties into Lake Puckaway.Drag a 1/8 oz. jig with a half crawler while drifting downstream with the current. Beaver Dam Lake -Shore fishing for crappies is good right now with a jig tipped with minnows and suspended beneath a float.Try the neckdown area where the lake crosses beneath County Road D or fishing from shore at Edgewater Park. Wisconsin River (Nekoosa) – Cast jig and twister tail into the shallow current breaks early for walleye.Vertical jig the same rig late morning and afternoon.

GREEN/STURGEON BAYS, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR weekly report.

Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay emailed this:

Good morning.Here is a quick update on the fishing The Brown Trout action has been pretty good the past week or so.Trolling the shallow waters of the Lake Michigan shoreline looking for warm water pockets, creek mouths and dirty to clean water transitions.As soon as the ice clears on the bayside of the peninsula there should be some very good action there also as the ice fishermen are doing quite well on the shakey ice.Floating rapalas, Husky jerks and Mauler spoons just a few of the top baits right now The Steelhead run has been great up until this point and with more rain predicted it should just continue deep into April and possibly into May.Pretty much every Lake Michigan tributary in the county has fish in them.Drifting spawn sacs definitely the method of choice Therehave been some Pike and some Walleyes caught drifting in the Sturgeon Bay channel as of late and again, once the ice leaves out on the bay of Green Bay there will be Walleye fishing everywhere vying for a trophy.Medium and Large sucker minnows, hair jigs, blade baits and Rippin Raps the go-to baits there Thanks;, Lance LaVine Howie’s Tackle 1309 Green Bay Rd Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 Ph: 920-746-9916

HEIDECKE LAKE

Open 6 a.m. (6:30 bank fishing) to sunset.

ILLINOIS RIVER

Coming off flood stage at Starved Rock and LaSalle today.

KANKAKEE RIVER

Staff at Kankakee River Trading Post in Altorf said the river is up and fast, but walleye are being caught by the Kankakee Dam and smallmouth on the seams in the river (not yet going up the streams), mostly on live bait.

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Sey Jay with a good brown trout from the Chicago lakefront. Provided

Sey Jay emailed the photo above and this:

This spring has been very tough for me in terms of bottom fishing for browns and lakers. Been out at least half a dozen times soaking dead gobies with only one northern to show for myefforts about 3 weeks ago. This morning I hit my usual spot outside Diversey Harbor and my luck changed. Caught a pretty hook jawed male brown and a sleek laker -both about 10.5#’s. Thought I’d share the pics. . . . Both fishreleased. Thanks, Sey Jay

Tim “Spike” Davis with success at Montrose Harbor on a handmade lure. Provided

My favorite cartoonist, North Sider Tim “Spike” Davis, texted the photo above and this on Sunday:

Montrose harbor using home made lure

He has been making these lures from old boards and I want to try one.

James Baranski with a good smallmouth bass from the lakefront. Provided

James Baranski messaged the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, hit the big pond for the first time this year with my co angler Dale Rehus. We manage a dozen decent smallies and had a few unbutton. Wind kicked up in the afternoon and the bite slowed. Nice weather to get out though. Tight lines!

Glenn Miller with his winning rainbow/steelhead Sunday at the third Nightmare Fishing Annual Coho Tournament. Provided

BoRabb Williams texted the photo above of Glenn Miller winning the third Nightmare Fishing Annual Coho Tournament Sunday at 63rd and the lakefront; Miller took honors with a 9-pound-plus, 30-inch steelhead.

Williams added:

Surprisingly.... many Coho were caught though it was very Windy

Phil Jones emailed on Wednesday:

Good morning Dale hope all is well with you. Reaching out to let you know what’s going on with Fishing on the North Shore. Starting at Rogers Park up to Winnetka along the lakefront I’ve had great success. The numbers have been low but the fish have been incredible. Monday I called a 8 pound steelhead, nothing but chrome with the most beautiful pink stripe going down it’s side I’ve ever seen. Yesterday evening around 5pm near Evanston I caught a 5 pound Brooktrout. So the fish have been few however they definitely make up in size. Spotty Coho and browns here and there. The Browns are in the 3 to 5 lbs range.Once again love your column and thanks for all you do for us. Phil

I am most intrigued by the brook trout catch. That and it is always good to have Jones weigh in.

Jason “Special One” Le with success at Montrose Harbor. Provided

Jason “Special One” Le texted the photo above and this on Sunday:

Today at Montrose caught on spoon!

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Good morning Dale, I have not heard one word about smelt fishing. Coho still biting good. Large minnows, nightcrawlers and shrimp. Should start to hit crankbaits and spoons here pretty soon. A few nice Browns and Steelhead. Have a great week.

Capt. Dan Leslie at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan said powerliners off the pier were catching coho limits; some coho (some steelhead and pike, too) caught off south rocks on either extra-large fatheads or shrimp on a tube jig; good jumbo perch at North Point from shore; boaters catching coho and browns on a mix of everything out of Waukegan.

LaSALLE LAKE

See Fish of the Week to understand the possibilities of big blue catfish at LaSalle.

Site is open daily 6 a.m.-sunset. As a perched lake, boating is closed when winds top or will top 14 mph. Check daily updates on boating at a new number, (815) 640-8099.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Click here for the update from D&S Bait.

MAZONIA

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed:

Still lots of ice to contend with so far.Mix of rain, sun and some warmth, countered with some cold nights didn’t allow for a great loss of ice, but it’s diminishing! Bluegill:Good – Weed Gills biting well in 4-8’ of cabbage.Waxies or plastics in red, purple, black and motor oil worked sometimes only a foot or two below the ice best.High fish a sign of low oxygen causing fish to rise higher in water column where parts per million higher making life more active.Anglers plying 14-18’ depths seeking Perch and Crappies finding suspended Gills (mostly 8+) 6-10’ off bottom.On the windy days a #3 or #4 tungsten needed to buck breeze to keep lines taught, bait down. Yellow Perch:Good – Best over mud flats 14-18’ using heavy spoons/jigs (Clam Bombs, Pinheads, Venom Inferno Spoons, Tungsten Kastmasters) baited with red spikes or wigglers.Nice average eaters of 9-10 ½ but enough plus 11’s to make things interesting.Perch filling up for spawn, good bite as they slowly migrate into shallower water for ice out. Crappie:Good – While some good weed action in 7-10’ slow dropping rockers tipped with white, yellow or pink plastics or waxies, best fish deeper.Working mud flats and above sandgrass in 14-18’, use tip-downs to hold minnows 2-6’ off bottom.Action not as fast as previous week, but large Crappies to 14 being caught.Jigging flashy spoons (Pimples, Vinglas) tipped with waxies also productive. Questions most asked… How much ice?On average 24-28.Top layer (6-8) punky, rest very solid. Vehicle travel?ATV and UTV, snowmobile, yes, but be cautious.Top layer can get messy. Access?Mostly good, but check.Some lakes with steep, black topped launches have lots of water/slush, as much as 14-16 on top of ice, tough to maneuver. Ice fishing this Easter weekend?Yes, but could be last on many lakes as forecasted rain could eat up shoreline access. Will the lakes be ice free by opener, May 7th?I sure hope so!Lots of ice to lose (24-28) in next 26 days. Forecasted highs in 50’s, yet low in upper teen to low 20’s going to be a see-saw battle to losing ice. As written earlier, sun, temps, wind and rain, as well as affects of ground warm up, should eat ice from both top and bottom.Cold nights will halt some melt, but overall safe fishing ice will probably last only two more weeks on some of the last accessible, north facing landings, around. Kurt Justice Kurt’s Island Sport Shop - Like us on Facebook

The last question is an interesting one.

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

Coho action for boat fisherman good from east Chicago all the way to Michigan city. 20 to 40ft of water. Brads thinfish, j9 rapalas and dodger and flys best. Crappie action on area lakes using minnows and Rufus jr jigs tipped with beemoth. Few stocked pond trout being caught at lake county fairgrounds. Power bait, beemoth, and lil redworms bait to use.

Christina Petrites at Stan’s Bait & Tackle Center in Hammond emailed:

Hi, Dale. The weather is absolutely beautiful today, & here’s what we’ve heard lately! Fishing on Lake Michigan is really firing up with limits of Coho & now some Kings showing up as well. The best action is coming on ThinFish & j-9 Rapalas. Some Steelhead in the rivers, but that’s coming to a end fast. Crappie fishing on some inland lakes is good with a few bluegill mixed in. The Catfish bite is revving up on all the local lakes & rivers. They are HUNGRY after that long winter.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR’s report, usually on Tuesday or Wednesday.

SHABBONA LAKE

Josh Oman at Boondocks reported water about 46 degrees, a few guys trying for crappie in the cribs, bays and deep trees. Bait Shop is open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. daily; restaurant, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

Site summer hours—6 a.m.-10 p.m.—run through Oct. 31.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

Click here for the southern Lake Michigan reports from the Wisconsin DNR.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Phil Schuman at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said boaters are catching coho “like crazy, limits in an hour and half to two hours,” shallow in 10 feet, right on the beach, with body baits; there’s a couple steelhead and a few bonus kings (12-14 pounders), too; surf and pier anglers are catching coho with spawn; a few steelhead in the river at Berrien Springs.

Paddle and Pole hosts the Berrien Springs Fish Ladder Camera.

WISCONSIN RIVER

Guide Mike Norris emailed:

Fishing Report – 4/11/2022 Mike Norris . . . Wisconsin River (Nekoosa) – Cast jig and twister tail into the shallow current breaks early for walleye.Vertical jig the same rig late morning and afternoon.

WOLF LAKE

The bounty of spring fishing on Wolf Lake. Provided by BoRabb Williams

BoRabb Williams texted from a Team Krappie Inc on the Indiana side on Monday:

Dale.... they started hitting after this post on FB... crappie gills and walleye too... 15 crappie ... 3 walleye and 3 white bass 48 degree Water

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

Bounty of perch and crappie from the Wolf River. Provided

Gary Bloom emailed the photo above and this from Winneconne:

I’m very lucky , we’re I keep my boat. Jam packed with perch. Spawning season. Sorting for bigger fish. Should last another week, warmer weather next week , they will be spawned out in no time. Then there gone . Hopefully more crappie in May Lots of small females. Probably spawn in next week

Guide Bill Stoeger in Fremont texted on Tuesday: