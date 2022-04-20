Locations announced for 3rd Willie Wilson gas giveaway

Mayoral candidate and businessman Willie Wilson on Wednesday announced the locations for his third gas giveaway this weekend.

The $1 million giveaway is planned for Saturday starting at 7 a.m. at 16 locations in Chicago and 14 others in the suburbs, according to a post on Wilson’s Facebook page.

When he announced the giveaway Tuesday, Wilson urged Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker — “if they have a heart for the people” — to “waive” the taxes on the donated gas. He also urged Pritzker and Lightfoot to come out and pump gas with him.

Willie Wilson Facebook page

It is the third giveaway the millionaire has held this year. Wilson held two giveaways in March, including $1 million worth through about 50 stations in and around the city.

Last week, Wilson threw his hat into the ring in the 2023 mayoral race, riding a wave of goodwill generated by the free gas events. He also contributed $5 million to the Willie Wilson for Mayor campaign fund he created in 2018.

Three years ago, Wilson won 13 of 18 Black wards, finishing fourth overall with 10.6% of the vote. In the runoff, Lightfoot won all of those wards — and all 50 wards citywide — after Wilson endorsed her over Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

The reveal of the pumping locations comes the same day Mayor Lightfoot’s plan to dole out 50,000 gas cards worth $150 each and 100,000 Ventra cards worth $50 narrowly passed a Budget Committee vote.

Contributing: Fran Spielman, Stefano Esposito

