Horoscope for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will put your interests and needs second to the needs of someone else because you feel genuinely concerned for their welfare. You’re not being a martyr. This is probably the appropriate thing to do. (True generosity is giving what is needed.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might idealize a friend. Certainly, you will feel protective and close to someone. You might also embrace a group, especially a charitable group with a mandate to help those in need. This is because your idealism is aroused.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Because it’s easy to admire someone in a position of authority, you might develop a crush on a boss or someone “important.” You might also use your influence with someone in power (or your own influence) to help a third party. This is a perfect day for artistic, creative decisions. (Check moon alert.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Travel for pleasure will appeal to you because you have a strong need to escape somewhere for some peace and quiet. Not only peace and quiet, you need a chance to restore and replenish yourself! White sands and turquoise waters would be ideal.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Keep your pockets open because gifts, goodies and favors from others will come to you. Meanwhile, you might use your own resources or the resources of someone else to benefit a third party, especially someone in need. Personally, romantic affection will be dreamy and memorable!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relations with close friends and partners will be warm and mutually sympathetic. In fact, a friend could become a lover. Whatever the case, your approach to your closest relationships will be mature, warm and giving. You might see ways to turn your hopes into reality.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you can do something to make your workspace more attractive, you will enjoy doing this. Remember that more than any other sign, you are affected by your surroundings — color, composition, space, smell and lighting. Meanwhile, relations with coworkers are warm and reassuring today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today romance is the stuff of movies. New love might come into your life. Existing romantic relationships will glow. Your love for someone will take on a spiritual aspect because you will want what is best for them. Relations with children will be tenderhearted. The arts will inspire!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a lovely day to entertain at home, especially with family. It’s also great day to explore redecorating ideas or shop for beautiful things for your home. (If shopping, check moon alert above.) Family discussions will be warm and mutually sympathetic.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might spend a lot of time daydreaming or being lost in thoughts of fantasy today. You have a refined appreciation of the beauty in your daily world and a desire to make your surroundings as lovely as possible. It’s easy to appreciate who you are and what you have.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If shopping today, you will be tempted to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Definitely, take note of the restrictions of the moon alert. Nevertheless, this is also a good day for business and commerce because you will be inclined to attract favorable situations to you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Venus is lined up with your ruler Neptune, both in your sign. This will help you to visualize your ideas and translate your hopes and dreams into a physical reality. The abstract to the concrete. Your relations with others will be warm and mutually sympathetic.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Sally Hawkins (1976) shares your birthday. You are poised, calm and collected. Sometimes you are a mystery to others. People enjoy your charming, friendly personality. They respect you. This is an exciting year for you because it’s a beginning of a new nine-year cycle. Get ready to explore. Be courageous. Open any door!