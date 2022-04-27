The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 27, 2022

3 national journalism honors awarded to Sun-Times staffers

Top reporting honors in the National Headliner Awards went to Tim Novak, Lauren FitzPatrick and Caroline Hurley and to Stephanie Zimmermann and Tom Schuba. Neil Steinberg was recognized for best local columns.

Paul Saltzman By Paul Saltzman
   
The National Headliner Awards.

Chicago Sun-Times staffers have won three top prizes in the National Headliner Awards, which “honor the best journalism in the United States.”

The honors, announced Wednesday, went to:

• Tim Novak, Lauren FitzPatrick and Caroline Hurley, first place for local news beat coverage in a top 20 media market, for stories the contest judges wrote “used data journalism to expose flawed policies” in the Cook County assessor’s office.

• Neil Steinberg, first place for local interest column on a variety of subjects, for a selection of three columns. The judges wrote: “Steinberg is a lovely writer whose columns have a strong voice and unique point of view, from reminding us of another time when disinformation put us all in danger to an obituary that made us laugh” — of Gizmo, “the cat that broke things.”

• Stephanie Zimmermann and Tom Schuba, first place for business news coverage, for reporting on “What’s in Illinois’ legal weed?” The judges called it “a blend of strong consumer and business reporting” and wrote: “Through extensive reporting and testing, the reporters found legal marijuana being sold sometimes contained contaminants mold, yeast and bacteria and did not meet the label’s potency promise.”

The National Headliner Awards are given by the Press Club of Atlantic City, which describes the competition as “one of the oldest and largest annual contests in the country recognizing journalistic merit.”

National Headliner Awards April 2022

READ THE AWARD-WINNING WORK

These are the Chicago Sun-Times stories and columns in the winning National Headliner Awards entries:

Tim Novak, Lauren FitzPatrick, Caroline Hurley, local news beat


“ ‘Senior freeze’ tax program riddled with errors, lax oversight, Sun-Times finds.”

“You pay more in property taxes because 27,288 Cook County homeowners pay nothing.”

“Cook County assessor gave tax breaks to dead mobster — for 6 years.”

Neil Steinberg, columns


“The cat that broke things.”

“Americans were scared of polio vaccine, too.”

“COVID grief: ‘Did he know I loved him?”

Stephanie Zimmermann, Tom Schuba, business news coverage


“What’s in Illinois’ legal weed? Sometimes contaminants, Sun-Times testing finds.”

“Illinois cannabis regulation: moldy weed but no consumer alert or recall, secret investigations.”

VIDEO: “What’s in your weed? Yeast and mold has been a national issue in cannabis, so we tested it.”
