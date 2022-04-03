The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 3, 2022

Driver killed after crashing into tree in Englewood

The man, 28, was driving in the 900 block of West Marquette Road about 4:15 a.m. when he struck a tree, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
The crash happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Constance Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.&nbsp;

A man was killed after crashing into a tree April 3, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A driver was killed Sunday morning after crashing into a tree in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, 28, was driving an SUV in the 900 block of West Marquette Road about 4:15 a.m. when he struck a tree, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Major Accidents unit were investigating.

