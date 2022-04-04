The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 4, 2022
‘All clear’ issued after bomb threat prompts evacuation of Fenwick High School in Oak Park

All staff and students are safe following an evacuation of the campus Monday morning, Principal Peter Groom said.

David Struett By David Struett
   
Students returned to class after a bomb threat prompted the evacuation of Fenwick High School in Oak Park Monday morning.

All staff and students were safe following an evacuation of the campus at 505 Washington Blvd., Principal Peter Groom said in a statement.

“After a thorough search of the premises with bomb-sniffing dogs, the Oak Park Police Department has given Fenwick the ‘all clear,’” Groom said.

Students walked back from Ascension Church, where they had sheltered after the evacuation.

Police had contacted the school about a bomb threat at 10:20 a.m., Oak Park spokesman David Powers said.

No other details were released.

