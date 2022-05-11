Woman shot to death while confronting burglars in Gresham

A woman was shot to death Wednesday night while confronting burglars in Gresham on the South Side.

Jessica Hudson, 21, walked out to a garage in the 7500 block of South Wolcott Street about 7:45 p.m. and was shot by one of the burglars, Chicago police said.

The woman was hit in the chest, back and arm, and pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was released Thursday morning by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

There was no one in custody.

