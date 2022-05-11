Woman shot to death while confronting burglars in Gresham

A woman was shot to death Wednesday night while confronting burglars in Gresham on the South Side.
Jessica Hudson, 21, walked out to a garage in the 7500 block of South Wolcott Street about 7:45 p.m. and was shot by one of the burglars, Chicago police said.
The woman was hit in the chest, back and arm, and pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was released Thursday morning by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
There was no one in custody.
Three young children wounded by gunfire in attacks on the South Side as shootings continue to spike across Chicago
A 10-year-old girl called 911 and accused her father, a cop, of sexually abusing her. But the officer was charged only with battery, a misdemeanor
The Latest
Aim to have your breakfast contain protein, carbohydrates — focusing on fiber — and a reasonable amount of fat.
Metra trains on BNSF line not stopping at Clarendon Hills day after collision with semi killed a passenger
Delays were being reported on the line Thursday morning and Metra urged passengers to check its website and listen to platform announcements.
Lucas Pool, 8, bagged his first turkey to earn Turkey of the Week.
The footage shows an officer opening the door of the car, coming face to face with Lovelle Jordan as he begins shooting.
After five weeks, the children’s mom (granddaughter of the deceased) still insists on keeping them in the dark and shushes anyone who brings it up.