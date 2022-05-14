Chicago outdoors: Musical turkey, walleye “looking for love,” bluegill fly rods, baby’s 1st morel

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Kate Briand spotted the turkey at the top May 5 “strolling down the main entrance to Ravinia in Highland Park (maybe s/he’s a music fan)!”

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“First morel mushroom hunt for River Kubinski, 4-week-old grandson.” Sue Kubinski

A: Beside the greatness of the Ottawa grandmother taking her grandson on his first more hunt, two things I noted: the morel is a good one and River seems quite content. Here’s hoping for a Fish of the Week from River in 12 years. Sue had one of the Sheds of the Week earlier this year.

River Kubinski on his first morel hunt. Provided by Sue Kubinski

BIG NUMBER

1-, 2- or 3-: Weight fly rod recommended by Dave and Emily Whitlock for bluegill, in flyfisherman.com

LAST WORD

“Burdened with carrying eggs somewhat longer (couple weeks) than usual, female walleyes dumped their eggs quickly as water temps raced through the `preferred’ spawning temps of 38 to 42 degrees leaving lots of males still working the shallows looking for love!”

Kurt Justice, of Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua, Wis., on the impact of the late spring on Wisconsin’s fishing opener

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERING

Tuesday, May17: Capt. Chris Taurisano, “Fishing the Fox Chain—Lures & Locations,” Arlington Anglers, Poplar Creek Banquets, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m., arlingtonanglers.com

Thursday, May 19: Tony Boshold, “Fishing Southeast Wisconsin,” Fish Tales Fishing Club, Worth Township offices, Alsip, 7 p.m., fishtalesfishingclub.com

HUNTER SAFETY

May 21-22: Bartlett, (847) 608-3163

June 2 and 4: Newark, davidpaulinski@gmail.com

DUCKS UNLIMITED

May 25: Palos Park dinner, Palos Golf Club, (708) 557-1300

PADDLING

May 22: Des Plaines River Canoe & Kayak Marathon May 22, online registration deadline is today, May 14; day-of registration, $40 cash.

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, May 21: National Safe Boating Week Kick-Off (safety classes, vessel safety checks, family activities, demonstrations), Belmont Yacht Club, free, 9 a.m.-noon, https://fb.me/e/1T4NvNOUt

Next Saturday, May 21: Calumet Harbor Chicago Flotilla hosts vessel safety check station, Hammond Marina, starting at 9 a.m., USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 35-11 “Calumet Harbor Chicago” | Facebook

Tuesday, May 17: Boat America, Safeboat Team, jmltek@att.net

Wednesday, May 18: Paddlers Guide to Safety, Chicago, Don Leonard, uscgachicago@gmail.com . . . Boat America, Des Plaines, Virginia Haase, vandmhaase@gmail.com

WINGSHOOTING CLINICS

June 4-5: Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area, (815) 423-5326, click here for more