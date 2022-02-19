Chicago outdoors: White-winged crossbill irruption, good early shed, Salvador Dali, Shabbona fish cribs

Notes come from all around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

SHED OF THE WEEK

Sue Kubinski found the “nice, early shed” at the top near Ottawa on Sunday.

SOTW, an occasional note on shed antlers found around Chicago outdoors, runs when worthy, generally in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Another boreal irruption has happened in our area the last few weeks. The beautiful white-winged crossbill has been showing up in Cook County and surrounding areas. Their crossed bill is uniquely adapted to opening cones of spruce and tamarack. The bird in this photo is holding a cone in one foot and eyeing another group nearby. This photo was taken at Afton Forest Preserve in DeKalb.”

Emil Baumbach

A: Baumbach not takes wonderful bird photos, but puts them in a broader perspective.

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

Thursday-Friday, Feb. 24-25: Chicago, carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety-course

March 12-13: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818 . . . Diamond, (815) 907-7345 . . . Morris, (815) 942-6644

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Friday, Feb. 25: West Suburban dinner, Crystal Sky Banquets, McCook

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Wednesday, Feb. 23: Boat America, Des Plaines, G. Haase, vandmhasse@gmail.com

BIRDING

Through Monday, Feb. 21: Great Backyard Bird Count

WINTER FAMILY

Next Saturday, Feb. 26: Polar Adventure Days, Northerly Island

SHOWTIME

Today, Feb. 19: Midwest Musky Club Swap Meet, Village Sportsman’s Club, Alsip

Through Sunday, Feb. 20: Chicago RV & Camping Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Through Sunday, Feb. 20 and 23-27: Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds

Through Sunday, Feb. 20: Chicago Travel & Adventure Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Next Saturday, Feb. 26: Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, River Grove Moose Lodge

Next Saturday, Feb. 26: Hoosier Coho Club’s Fish Tales & Tackle Sales Outdoor Show/Swap Meet, Orak Shrine. Michigan City, Ind.

Feb. 26-27: Fish-On: Portage’s Fishing and Outdoor Show, Woodland Park, Portage, Ind.

ICE FISHING

Sunday, Feb. 20: North American Ice Fishing Circuit, Channel and Catherine lakes, Musky Tales, through 2 p.m. https://www.naifc.com/events/8.

BIG NUMBER

10: Fish cribs built, using old sign posts from the Illinois Department of Transportation, by the Shabbona Lake Sportsman Club three years ago were finally set in position this month.

LAST WORD

“Last year I went fishing with Salvador Dali. He was using a dotted line. He caught every other fish.”

Comedian Steven Wright, via brainyquote.com