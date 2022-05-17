The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Husband of 55 years has ‘nothing to say,’ never talks to me

His lonely wife is going crazy (and medicating with whiskey) as he sits in silence and stares into space.

Abigail Van Buren By Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Husband of 55 years has ‘nothing to say,’ never talks to me
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My husband of 55 years never talks to me anymore. Unless I initiate conversation, he sits in silence, staring off into space. He says he has “nothing to say.” It drives me crazy. I suppose, after all these years, anything he says has been said before, but still, it leaves me feeling lonely and unloved.

When I tell him how it makes me feel, he says it isn’t the case, but he never changes. We don’t have TV, and I can read and do crossword puzzles by myself for just so long. I really look forward to the evening, when I can start drinking my whiskey, so I have a little pleasure in my life. I don’t have more than a couple of drinks because I understand the health risks, but tell me, what else can I do? — TALKING TO MYSELF IN TEXAS

DEAR TALKING: What you can do is quit drinking to ease your loneliness and get out of the house. Socialize with others at least once a week. Look into opportunities to volunteer in your community. Take your husband with you if you can pry him out of his chair. The only thing you should NOT do is continue on the path you’re on.

P.S. If your husband’s passivity is new behavior, consider going with him to the doctor so he can be screened for depression. (While you’re there, it might not be a bad idea for you to be screened for it as well.)

DEAR ABBY: For a few years, I volunteered to tend to an elderly woman through a hospice organization. My role was to visit with her while her son ran errands or enjoyed an evening of entertainment. I grew fond of her and her family.

For my 70th birthday, her daughter, son and daughter-in-law hosted an at-home dinner in my honor. It was good fun. In addition to a tasty dinner and homemade birthday cake, there were presents: wine, gag wine glass and a birthday card with a gift card enclosed. The wine is long gone, and I have used the wine glass ever since.

I left the gift card in the birthday card and set it aside. I recently wanted to buy a $20 coffee mug online, so I pulled out the gift card and was shocked to see the value of the card is almost four times more than the mug I fancied. I feel the gift is too much. How do I gracefully return the very generous gift? — OVERWHELMED IN WASHINGTON

DEAR OVERWHELMED: Your heart is in the right place, but please do not reject that family’s gift of gratitude for what you did for their mother — and for them — during a difficult time. To do otherwise would be a breach of etiquette. Your acts of kindness are worth every penny, and you are deserving of what was given to you.

DEAR ABBY: This is not a big drama, but I think that if someone wants to give out my email address, they should first ask me for permission. I just received an email from an acquaintance telling me they had given out my email and THEN asking me if that was OK. No, it wasn’t! Abby, I’m not in witness protection, but my email address is private. Am I crazy? — CRANKY ON LONG ISLAND

DEAR CRANKY: Crazy? Not at all. What your nervy acquaintance did was breach whatever privacy is left in our society these days, which was thoughtless, rude and inexcusable.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To receive a collection of Abby’s most memorable — and most frequently requested — poems and essays, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby — Keepers Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: If you shoplift and refuse to tip, I won’t hang out with you
Dear Abby: I get jealous when my popular sister hangs out with my best friend
Dear Abby: Grandma still wants to control the money she gave me as a kid
Dear Abby: Maybe I shouldn’t have complained to sister about her husband
Dear Abby: Family forbidden to tell kids their great-grandpa died
Dear Abby: My boyfriend has a roommate, and it’s his ex
The Latest
Tracy Baim, publisher and president of the Chicago Reader, which is now a nonprofit publication.
Chicago
Fight’s over, sale closes and the Chicago Reader lives
The free biweekly, published since 1971, has completed a move from for-profit to nonprofit ownership.
By David Roeder
 
Ryan Leonard with a good find of morel mushrooms, properly placed on an excellent day indicator. Provided photo
Sports
Still finding good morel mushrooms around Chicago outdoors, even with the hot dry weather
Ryan Leonard found a good batch of morel mushrooms, including his personal biggest, to earn Morel of the Week with bonus points for an excellent day indicator.
By Dale Bowman
 
Cucumber, kalamata and tomato salad.
Recipes
Menu Planner: Cucumber, kalamata and tomato salad completes your meal
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks at a press conference about public safety, including curfews for young residents in downtown Chicago. Monday, May 16, 2022.
Editorials
Research shows curfews won’t work to curb crime among young people
An end to gun violence will take more effective gun regulation and long-term solutions that focus on jobs, education, mental health counseling and violence intervention.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras celebrates hitting a grand slam off of Pirates pitcher Bryse Wilson during an eight-run first inning rally.
Cubs
Cubs’ Willson Contreras hits milestone grand slam, Wade Miley shuts down Pirates in win
The Cubs opened a three-game series against the Pirates at Wrigley Field on Monday.
By Maddie Lee
 