The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 23, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Imani — Monty and Rose’s 2021 chick — spotted at Montrose Beach

This is the first time a chick hatched in Chicago has come back, said Tamima Itani, vice president and treasurer of the Illinois Ornithological Society.

By Cadence Quaranta
   
SHARE Imani — Monty and Rose’s 2021 chick — spotted at Montrose Beach
Imani, Monty and Rose’s 2021 chick, was spotted at Montrose Beach on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Imani, Monty and Rose’s 2021 chick, was spotted at Montrose Beach on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Provided by Tamima Itani

Another piping plover has arrived on Montrose Beach.

But it isn’t Chicago’s beloved Monty or Rose.

It’s their offspring, Imani, who was hatched at Montrose in 2021, after Rose laid four eggs. Imani was one of just two chicks that survived after the others went missing and were presumed dead. He was sighted Monday.

Tamima Itani, vice president and treasurer of the Illinois Ornithological Society, said this is the first time that a chick hatched in Chicago has come back.

“I just think it’s very exciting,” Itani said, who spotted Imani at Montrose. “It didn’t actually hit me until I was leaving the beach that, oh my goodness, we haven’t had that happen before.”

He was last seen in Duluth, Minnesota, on May 16, a sighting confirmed last week.

Is this just a stopover? Will he stay and nest?

These are questions experts can’t know for certain yet, said Armand Cann, biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“We can’t tell what a bird will and will not do just from occurrences like this,” Cann said. “It has to be longstanding observations that we are waiting for.”

There’s no ecological explanation for why Imani flew up North and then headed back South, Cann said. It may simply be that Montrose is a habitat that feels familiar, he said.

Itani said she thinks Imani may only stay if he can find a mate.

“If a mate doesn’t show up, my thinking is that he’ll probably keep traveling to a location where he finds a mate and can nest,” Itani said.

Regardless, Imani’s spotting is good news for piping plover supporters in Chicago. Montrose Beach has remained empty for over a week, after Monty died on May 13. He had arrived April 21.

His mate, Rose, who in past years has arrived at a similar time to Monty, is still nowhere to be found.

Itani said Imani seems to remember the Montrose Beach and the spots he liked when he was a chick.

“He used to feed with Monty by the volleyball court,” Itani said, “and he was seen feeding there this afternoon.”

And Imani has passed a critical point of being a first-year plover, Cann said.

“The fact that he survived his first season, being a new bird, means that he was able to learn what he needed to learn in order to survive,” Cann said. “Birds who have survived the first year are more likely to return because of their experience.

Cann said young plovers have to learn to feed themselves, to avoid predators and to defend themselves. Itani said many chicks are lost on the first trip to their wintering grounds because they are not experienced enough yet to know how to avoid predators along the way.

The Chicago Piping Plovers group urged their followers in a tweet to “please remember to give Imani his space” if they visit Montrose Beach.

Next Up In News
A ‘people person’ who’s ‘nobody’s pushover?’ Richard Irvin says he’s not hiding behind his TV ads — or Ken Griffin’s millions
Aramark to continue serving meals to CPS kids under new $88.5M food contract
2 shot, 1 fatally, in Lawndale
Anti-violence group demands answers after 3 nooses found near Evanston middle school
Former Oakbrook Terrace mayor pleads guilty in red-light camera scheme
Planned Parenthood of Illinois offering abortion pills through mail
The Latest
Cubs lefty Wade Miley isn’t scheduled to face his former team this week, but Cincinnati plans to present him with the Reds Most Outstanding Pitcher award for 2021.
Cubs
Cubs’ Wade Miley returns to Cincinnati, Reds to recognize his 2021 season
Lefty Wade Miley spent two seasons with the Reds, before the Cubs claimed him off waivers this winter.
By Maddie Lee
 
White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease has 67 strikeouts in his first 43 2⁄3 innings this season.&nbsp;
White Sox
Baseball by the Numbers: Dylan sure is dealin’
At 13.81 so far in 2022, Sox’ Cease is on pace to break his own franchise mark for strikeouts per nine innings.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin meets with supporters in Lockport last week.
Elections
A ‘people person’ who’s ‘nobody’s pushover?’ Richard Irvin says he’s not hiding behind his TV ads — or Ken Griffin’s millions
Irvin is a good in-person politician, a side of him that many in the Chicago area haven’t gotten to see so far. A “Meet Richard” tab on his campaign website features photos, his biography and an option to contribute to his campaign, but no information about public events.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
CPS students get meals at Roswell B. Mason Elementary School on the Southwest Side.
Education
Aramark to continue serving meals to CPS kids under new $88.5M food contract
The new agreement was signed after CPS explored ditching Aramark, its food vendor for years. Open Kitchens, based in Pilsen, is also a part of the contract and will serve 187 sites.
By Nader Issa
 
Two people were shot, one fatally, May 23, 2022 in Lawndale.
News
2 shot, 1 fatally, in Lawndale
One man, 32, was struck in the head, back and leg, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead and has not yet been identified.
By Sun-Times Wire
 